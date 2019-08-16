Our dogs and cats rely on us to care for them from the moment we bring them into our hearts and homes.
Their need for food, shelter and love doesn’t go away when an owner can no longer care for them.
The owner may experience a disability or serious illness. And an owner may not outlive a pet.
While we pet owners often put a lot of thought into getting a new companion animal, we sometimes don’t consider what will happen to them if something happens to us. Unfortunately, a suddenly homeless companion animal whose owner has died or can no longer take care of it often winds up at an animal shelter.
Here at Lee County Humane Society, we take in lots of animals annually who have lost their owner.
The tips that follow are for all pet owners since unexpected illnesses or accidents can happen at any age. Preparing for your best friend’s future care is a pretty straightforward process and planning it will set your mind at ease and ensure an easier transition for your pet.
Here are some suggestions for putting together a plan from The Humane Society of the United States’ downloadable guide called “Providing for Your Pet’s Future Without You” as well as additional information from local attorney and animal lover Jan Neal, J.D.
Since animals need daily care and accidents or health problems may happen to you, their caregiver, without notice, making temporary emergency plans are vital to ensuring your pets receive the care you would want for them.
» Choose at least two responsible friends or family members to be temporary emergency caregivers and provide them with keys to your home, feeding and care instructions, your veterinarian’s contact information and the permanent care arrangements you’ve made for your pet.
These caregivers should also have the others’ contact information.
Check in from time to time in case your caregiver’s living situation has changed, or the caregiver can no longer provide temporary emergency care.
» Let friends, neighbors and relatives know how many pets you have and the contact information for your temporary emergency caregivers.
» Carry a card in your wallet with the contact information for your temporary emergency caregivers.
» Post “in case of emergency” notices on your doors specifying the number and types of pets you have for response personnel should an emergency arise.
Long-term permanent care
For long-term permanent care, more formalized arrangements with an attorney will ensure that your pet’s care is fulfilled according to your wishes.
In Alabama, pets are legally defined as property and therefore need to be assigned an owner (caregiver) who has access to funds you leave for your pet’s care.
Choose a permanent caregiver and an alternate caregiver in case the first person is unable or unwilling to care for your pet when the time comes.
Write down care instructions and discuss the expectations you have with your chosen caregiver and alternate and make sure they understand your wishes.
Then finalize the arrangement by having an attorney draw up a special will, trust or other document that names the permanent caretaker and outlines the care of your pet and how that care will be funded.
Another option is to have the personal representative of your will be responsible for finding a suitable permanent home for your pet after your death. But in this case, as in the one above, attorney Neal emphasized the importance still of designating a temporary emergency caregiver too.
She pointed out that it will take time for the personal representative of the will to be officially named and longer still for the will to be probated. A pet will likely need interim arrangements before a new permanent home and caregiver are established.
The amount of money to leave for your pet’s care is largely determined by your specific requirements for their care. If your companion animal prefers a certain type of specialized food or requires frequent grooming or other special care, you should consider these costs when determining how much money to leave.
Also take into account your pet’s age and life expectancy and leave enough to cover unexpected health situations that may arise as well as money for cremation or burial expenses when your pet passes.
How you leave that money for your pet’s care is an important discussion to have with your attorney. Since your pet will need immediate care after your death, it may be necessary to set up a joint bank account with the pet caregiver (and alternate) or a Payable on Death account for the caregiver to access while waiting the months it may take for the will to be probated.
Pet retirement homes
Most humane societies or rescue organizations do not have the space or funding for long-term care of companion animals. However, certain organizations serve as pet retirement homes or sanctuaries and specialize in long-term care of pets whose owners have died.
If you are considering such an organization, Lee County Humane Society strongly suggests visiting it in person to get a feel for the kind of care your animal would receive. Keep in mind that for companion animals used to being in a home as an only pet or with only a couple of other animals, the transition to a larger facility where they have less one-on-one time with humans can be very stressful.
If you have a pet who has been with you for years or one who is newly depending on you, make plans for his future in the event you are no longer able to care for him. Not only will doing so set your own mind at ease, it will help ensure your pet’s transition to life without you is a bit easier.
You can find the helpful guide “Providing for Your Pet’s Future Without You” by The Humane Society of the U.S. on their website www.humanesociety.org or at www.petfinder.com.
In addition, the ASPCA’s website includes an informative Pet Trust Primer at www.aspca.org.
Column by Stacy Smith Lipscomb, volunteer and foster parent with the Lee County Humane Society.