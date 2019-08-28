Wayne is a 5-month-old bundle of soft grey fur and whiskers with saucer-big green eyes.
He has tabby grey stripes and little white kitten feet perfectly designed for pouncing and darting, but equally good for batting his older brother Dwight playfully until Dwight relents and begins wrestling with him.
At some point, these brothers-by-chance will tire of play and decide it’s time to snuggle up in a sunbeam in the window of their Auburn home and happily await attention from their favorite humans, Allie Hallford and Reid Deason.
The Hallford-Deason house seems like any other cat-loving home complete with cat perches, kitty toys and at least one furry feline ready to bestow affection on a willing visitor at a moment’s notice.
If you are a close friend, that affection might come from Dwight, a somewhat shy but happy and healthy 3-year-old orange loaf of a tabby. More probably you’ll get to see rowdy Wayne, the youngster in the house.
But what a visitor to the Hallford-Deason home won’t see is that both Wayne and Dwight carry the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), a potentially life-threatening disease prevalent in about 1.5-3 percent of otherwise healthy cats nationwide, according to Cornell University’s Feline Health Center.
Given the chance
Hallford and Deason knew Wayne and Dwight had tested positive for FIV when they adopted each of them from the Lee County Humane Society, so they made a deliberate choice, twice, to give an FIV+ kitty a chance.
LCHS hopes that if more people understood about FIV and how cats with the disease are still very much normal cats then they would take that chance too.
“We would definitely recommend people to consider adopting an FIV+ cat. Ours both act as though nothing is wrong. You’d never know they’re FIV+,” says Deason. “Dwight is very affectionate towards us and our close friends that he sees often, but is skittish towards new people. He hides from loud noises. But when he’s out he loves to play and cuddle with Wayne.”
Shelter cats who test positive for FIV have harder times finding permanent homes, and, in some areas of the country, euthanasia for even healthy FIV+ cats is still recommended over adoption.
This is especially true for shelters with little funding and community support to help house, feed and care for FIV+ kitties for the months it sometimes takes to find them homes.
For Lee County Humane Society, Wayne and Dwight are not only a success story, they are an example of a growing trend in animal shelters nationwide where, by providing more information to the public about FIV+ cats and their special-but-simple care requirements, more FIV+ will be able to find homes.
Given the chance, adopted FIV+ cats can live healthy, perfectly happy and full lives in family homes.
What is FIV?
Veterinarian Ted Albert of South College Veterinary Clinic recently took some time away from his busy Auburn practice to answer a few questions about FIV.
He explained that FIV is a virus specific to felines that attacks their immune system and leaves our furry friends more at risk for infections.
“Cats with FIV are not able to protect themselves from infections and can be more prone to cancers and organ failure,” he says.
How is it transmitted?
The virus passes from one cat to another mainly by deep bite wounds. Free-roaming, middle aged, un-neutered male cats are most at risk of FIV since male cats are by nature territorial and will fight each other for access to breeding grounds.
“For that reason,” Albert adds, “any cat that spends time outdoors can contract the virus.”
Albert emphasized that FIV is not transmittable to any other animals, including humans. “Also, it is very difficult or rarely transmitted from cat to cat under normal grooming activity or by sharing water bowls and so forth. A deep bite wound is usually required,” says Albert.
Care of FIV+ cats
FIV+ cats can live full lives with proper care.
“Most of the care is just making sure they are getting the basics like good nutrition, vaccinations, parasite control and yearly veterinary visits,” says Albert.
It is also recommended that FIV+ cats are spayed or neutered and live as indoor-only cats, not only to prevent the spreading of the virus to other cats, but also because keeping your FIV+ cat inside lessens the possibility that your kitty will be exposed to colds, cuts and other things his immune system cannot fight adequately.
“FIV replicates in part of the immune system, eventually shutting down the immune system, and destroying the cells that make antibodies critical to fighting disease,” Albert explains.
An FIV+ cat with an impaired immune system “can get a cold that won’t go away. A wound that won’t heal,” says Albert. “Mouth infections and feet infections are common. With FIV+ cats simple infections become life threatening.”
Albert encourages people interested in adopting FIV+ cats to do so, once they take time to understand the disease and care for that cat properly. His advice is:
» get your cat neutered/spayed
» keep him/her indoors
» feed him/her a nutritious balanced diet
» vaccinate your cat on schedule
» control parasites like fleas and ticks
» have your cat checked yearly at your veterinarian or anytime you are concerned
Cats with FIV
Hallford and Deason walked into LCHS in 2016 and gave Dwight a chance. Then they returned in 2018 and chose Wayne and haven’t looked back since.
Dwight and Wayne are more than FIV+ patients vulnerable to the unseen world of germs and disease, they are much-beloved companions living in the now...cats who need love and care, then just a bit extra to be safe.
“Both cats love to sleep with us,” says Deason. “Most nights I will wake up and the cats will be lying across my chest or across my pillow.”
If you are interested in learning more about FIV, please visit Cornell University’s Feline Health Center at https://www.vet.cornell.edu/, talk to your veterinarian and/or come by and visit some of our FIV+ felines at LCHS.
Column by Stacy Smith Lipscomb, volunteer and foster parent with the Lee County Humane Society.