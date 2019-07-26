Rat Terriers are a hardy breed of dog with a long and distinguished history.
They are known far and wide for their ability to harness their powerful speed and incredible agility to control vermin and hunt small game such as squirrels and hare.
I happen to have one of these majestic canines. His name is Rad, and not only does he not care a flip about rodents, I’m not sure he even knows he’s a dog.
He prefers the indoors to the outdoors, an upholstered couch to a walk in the park and a patronizing side-eye glance to a squeaky toy.
In fact, one day in the fall of 2012, I watched in amazement as he was sun-bathing on the sidewalk and a squirrel walked (sashayed, really) within 6 inches of him, and he didn’t bat an eye.
To me Rad is perfect just the way he is. And, in fact, I think we can learn a lot from this creature who simply expects that the world will see him for the individual he is rather than his breed line, or heck, even his species.
He is one of the three canine companions in my home, and while he is not the dog I can choose when I want to go jogging or the one I can cuddle up with at the end of a long day, he is 100 percent the dog to have along with me when I am cussing over a home-improvement project and he is the one who sits patiently and supportively by my side when I just want to be still.
We do ourselves and our potential pet a disservice when we rely too heavily on pre-conceived ideas about what makes an animal a good choice for us.
Many times the questions we ask ourselves when we begin selecting a pet are unhelpful and so we end up disqualifying perfectly great dogs or cats before getting to know if they are the right choice or not.
Our assumptions about what makes a dog or cat a good choice come from many places: past interactions with friends’ or neighbors’ pets, family pets we had growing up, animals we’ve seen on TV and in movies or breeds or mixes we’ve simply heard about in conversation.
And while there is nothing wrong with these things being part of our decision-making, it’s important to realize that by putting too much stock in this information alone we run the risk of choosing the wrong companion animal ... a situation as stressful and undesirable for the adopting family as it is for the animal.
Life-long matches
Our goal at Lee County Humane Society is not to adopt out as many animals as possible. We want to make life-long matches for the animals in our care to informed and caring adopters.
We believe it is not all that productive to focus on labels like breed or type nor is it productive to make assumptions about animals for whom we don’t have a history or, in many cases, animals with neglect or mistreatment in their history.
For successful matches, we encourage adopters to recognize each dog or cat as individuals and not for looks, labels or past experiences (ours or theirs).
Open-mindedness here is key. The perfect companion animal for us may look and be quite different than we anticipated. He may be solid black instead of spotted, small rather than large, older instead younger, three-legged instead of four. And are we open to considering that?
If I had adopted Rad with the hope of ridding my yard of chipmunks or training him as a sports dog, I would have been sorely disappointed, and Rad would have lived his life in the shadow of that expectation or been relinquished to a shelter with the label “owner surrender.”
Choosing a companion animal by looks, labels or anticipated breed characteristics alone works about as well as it does for choosing a long-term human companion. That is to say, not very well.
So if we want our life with our new pet to be successful, the questions we ask in the preliminary process need careful thought. Instead of choosing a pet solely on aesthetics or breed and instead of considering what a dog or cat has to offer us, we should consider our own life and how we see a pet in general fitting into it.
Talk to the shelter staff about how you expect to fit your life with an adopted pet. The staff will be happy to tell you what they know. Advice and suggestions from these folks who care for and know the animals will be invaluable.
Looking at the cat or dog in front of us and seeing him as an individual first and considering such things like breed and past history second will set you and the pet up for a successful family life and help you understand and tailor training, management and care for their specific needs.
Avoid preconceptions
Before becoming a pet owner, consider expectations and look out for preconceptions to avoid choosing poorly and stressing out our family and the animal who trusted us to make a good decision.
At least 1.5 million adoptable animals get euthanized annually nationwide. If we could reduce this number to those who are subjected unfairly to pre-conceptions about what our next pet needs to look like or be like, we could make a dent in that sad number.
As a person who works closely with shelter animals, I’m not sure which is more heartbreaking: when a perfectly wonderful animal is routinely overlooked because he isn’t trendy/cute or when an animal who is hastily adopted and then quickly returned to the shelter because his family determined his energy level or need for additional training didn’t fit into their lives.
A successful match with a new furry companion requires thinking about our own lives and how a pet will fit in. Lee County Humane Society is available and committed to assist adopters in asking the right questions and finding their perfect new best friend.
For a helpful guide to choosing a pet, visit the websites below, pay us a visit or give us a call at 334-821-3222.
» https://www.aspca.org/adopt-pet/adoption-tips
» https://m.petmd.com/dog/care/ultimate-guide-responsible-pet-adoption
Column by Stacy Smith Lipscomb, volunteer and foster parent with the Lee County Humane Society.