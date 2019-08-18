Dogs and cats surrendered to the shelter must have something wrong with them since they wouldn’t be there if they were good family pets.
This is the most common assumption workers and volunteers face at Lee County Humane Society and the hardest misconception to squelch.
Even an ideal shelter environment stresses animals and does not bring out their best. For adopters walking through our building who believe consciously or not that something is wrong with shelter animals, misleading signs appear everywhere.
Overly excited dogs seem to have uncorrectable obedience problems. Withdrawn cats curled up in the corner of their kennel look aloof and unfriendly. Excessive barking and meowing seem like noise instead of opportunity.
While animal control and good Samaritans bring in many of LCHS’ animals as strays, 20 percent get surrendered by their owners.
Why would a family pet be surrendered if not for some defect with the animal? Reasons for relinquishment vary, but what we see at LCHS generally fits the national trends documented by the National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy.
Most common reasons dogs are surrendered:
» Moving (7 percent)
» Lease prohibiting pet (6 percent)
» Cost of maintaining pet (5 percent)
» Too many animals (4 percent)
» Owner’s personal problems (4 percent)
» Inadequate facilities (4 percent)
» No time for pet (4 percent)
» Pet illness (4 percent)
» No room for litters (3 percent)
» Biting (3 percent)
Most common reason cats are surrendered:
» Too many animals (11 percent)
» Moving (8 percent)
» Allergies in family (8 percent)
» No room for litters (6 percent)
» Lease prohibiting pet (6 percent)
» Cost of maintaining pet (6 percent)
» Soiling (5 percent)
» Owner’s personal problems (4 percent)
» Inadequate facilities (2 percent)
» Incompatibility with other pets (2 percent)
This list tells a larger story that has less to do with our companion animals and everything to do with the complexities of living in a world where we often feel forced to choose between less-than-ideal options.
This list reveals very human stories of struggle and unmet needs where there’s never enough money or time for the life we envision.
We add pets to our lives for companionship, enjoyment, love and stress-relief. But when life becomes unmanageable, these same pets, as loved as they are, may become just another responsibility when we think we need simplicity.
We all hit obstacles in life. Many of us struggle to put food on the table or get prescriptions refilled. Many of us return to school to improve our employability or income. Many of us must raise kids or grandkids on a single income. We also encounter the unforeseen: unemployment, debt, divorce, loss of a partner, health problems, relocation. Unfortunately, our pets often pay the price for these human problems.
Most people consider their pet a family member. Deciding to surrender that family pet might come at the end of a string of choices or turns of fortune that have little to do with the animal himself.
Those of us who assist pet owners when they choose to surrender their pets understand whole-heartedly the struggles of time and money and difficult decisions we often have to make.
But as animal welfare advocates, we speak also for the voiceless in our community. We feel it best for the companion animal’s future that he stay with his family rather than be surrendered to an over-capacity shelter where chances of adoption are slim.
We urge owners to hold onto their animals as they work through their difficulties, and we offer alternative resources and support for families who must relinquish or re-home an animal.
Some other people who relinquish pets view them as disposable property rather than living beings dependent on the humans responsible for them.
With both groups, however, the outcome is usually the same.
By the time someone is at our door after having decided to surrender a pet, we can do little to persuade them that a bit of time and energy may be all that is needed to resolve the problems their pet or situation causes.
Our focus then shifts to the basic needs and welfare of the animal coming into our custody, a pet who statistically has less chance of adoption simply because of being labeled “surrendered by owner.”
Be the voice
As a non-profit shelter, we have limited resources and little room to care for all the animals who are brought to us.
LCHS employees treat the shelter animals with love and respect. And while LCHS animals are by far more safe and comfortable in our shelter than they would be on the street, they simply do not have the life any domesticated animal deserves.
We do our best to enrich their days with interactions, toys and outside time, but life in a metal and/or concrete kennel in a noisy shelter is a far cry from a soft pet bed or cozy living room couch.
When LCHS is filled to capacity - when all our kennels are filled and every foster family that can has stepped up - we face our own difficult decisions. No one in animal welfare wants to euthanize healthy adoptable animals for space, but with no other option, this is the only choice left. We are the last resort for the animals brought to us.
For anyone considering surrendering an animal, we can offer suggestions, support and alternatives to help keep a family pet in its home or to find it a new home.
LCHS accepts surrendered animals to keep those animals from homelessness, but as any shelter worker or volunteer will say, we hope for a future where no adoptable animal has to live in a shelter rather than a home.
Animal welfare is a public health issue. Societal problems often underlie cases when someone surrenders a family pet because the owner feels no other choice is available.
That is a general problem, but a troubling and more particular problem stems from some people viewing animals as expendable accessories to their lives, surrendering a pet they have committed to care for and feeling it comes at no cost to them.
We must teach empathy and compassion by action. Until we all value those in our care and our community comes together to support individuals and families who are struggling, surrendered companion animals will continue to be one more symptom of this larger problem.
Until then and after, be assured that LCHS will care for the animals in Opelika and Auburn to the best of our ability and be the voice for those animals who are depending on us.
Column by Stacy Smith Lipscomb, volunteer and foster parent with the Lee County Humane Society.