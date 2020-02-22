Last Thursday I was running with a good friend, and we passed a cardboard box on the sidewalk.
Of course, it has rained the last three weeks, and everything is waterlogged. The cardboard box was flattened and took up the entire sidewalk. We had to run on the grass, around the littered cardboard. This brought up a discussion on littering.
Have you ever heard the phrase plogging? It’s a movement to encourage joggers to pick up litter. Keep America Beautiful has encouraged this activity for some time, but I haven’t quite jumped on board.
Sometimes when I’m running or watching my kids ride their bikes, my brain goes through all the ways to make plogging work. The thought of tying a grocery bag to my shorts has even crossed my mind! I am still working on these ideas.
Back to litter. My friend and I started discussing who litters and why people litter. One estimate from Keep America Beautiful is the United States spends $11.5 billion dollars per year on cleanup costs.
I know budgets are complex and designations are tight, but think about other ways Americans can use this money.
Who else is affected by litter? Many businesses pay an employee overtime or a contract service to clean the parking lot and roadside.
Have you ever driven behind a shopping center? Keep Opelika Beautiful works closely with several stores and retail centers to reduce litter onsite. We have recommended to some businesses the best place for trash cans, in the parking lot or entrance to buildings.
If you think the gum wrapper, receipt or paper cup you throw on the parking lot doesn’t make an impact, ride behind the stores. In many instances, there is a wooded barrier or vacant lot adjacent to the parking lot or back entrance of the stores. Paper, plastic bags, cardboard and other litter get caught in the barrier and become a dangerous unsightly wall of litter.
In other instances, creeks or retaining ponds are adjacent to the centers. Litter collects in these areas as well.
Keep America Beautiful also has litter statistics for homeowners. Over 60 percent of property appraisers would reduce a home’s value if it was littered. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the presence of litter in a community decreases the property values by over 7 percent. These statistics are not just relevant in other parts of the nation.
The KOB office has received several phone calls about the upcoming Shred Day. We will be hosting this event on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center. This is the location of the former fire station and one block from the Opelika Monkey Park.
Only personal documents will be accepted. If you need to shred business documents, we recommend contacting River Mills Data Management.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.