When I checked my mailbox yesterday, we received six pieces of mail.
As I glanced through the stack, I realized that every piece was junk mail. There were credit card applications, letters from magazine companies, an unusual magazine and a promotion for reducing my home mortgage.
It is always entertaining to see the way some companies spell my name! It is discouraging that so much paper and effort (from our kind mailman) is wasted on mail we don’t want. Luckily, Keep America Beautiful sent out an email last week on dealing with excessive mail.
One option is to pay your bills online. This reduces the amount of paper used. I have not entirely sold my husband on this idea so don’t feel bad if you still receive your utility, water or credit card bill through the mail.
Another option is recycling the mail you do receive. If the papers have your name or any important information, I would recommend shredding this section of the paper.
Sometimes we play a game in our house to see who can rip the paper in the smallest shreds. This is best played over a recycling bin.
Finally, you have the option of contacting the Direct Marketing Association (DMA) to stop some mail arriving to your house.
DMA recommends that you keep junk mail for a few weeks to figure out what you want to stop. Then go to their website (dmachoice.org) and check off the list that you want to stop.
Why does the DMA mail things to your house? According to their website, 80 percent of households read some or all of advertisements mailed.
Many people have contacted Keep Opelika Beautiful about the next recycling event. Keep in mind that you can recycle electronics throughout the week. You do not have to wait for our biennial events.
On Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, electronics are accepted at the Jeter Recycling Center. This is located across from Jeter Primary School at 675 Jeter Ave. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the Eighth Avenue Center is open.
All recyclable items, including electronics, can be taken to this site at 600 8th Ave. Many of you will remember this as the former fire station near the Monkey Park.
Some electronics are not accepted due to the cost of breaking apart the item and the value of the contents. Keep in mind that these are not KOB or Opelika Environmental Service rules. It’s simply what our buyers will take.
If you are interested in shredding sensitive or outdated documents, the next event will be Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the Eighth Avenue Center. This event is open to all residents of Lee County.
If you operate a business and need to shred documents, I’m happy to help you arrange services with River Mills Data Management.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
