I’m proud to report that we have gotten into a good routine with our daily schedule.
It’s been 33 days since Gov. Ivey originally closed schools. I know some of you might think it’s taken long enough to get in a routine!
Originally, I created a really cute color-coded chart. I even placed the schedule in a sheet protector on a clipboard so we could review it every morning. What a joke! I quickly realized that my kids thrive when we do school, play outside then come back to school.
When I thought about it, the kids’ school day is broken up with PE, recess, art, library and other classes. The teachers and administration in each of the three school systems have done an excellent job continuing to educate and love on their students.
In our household, the kids look forward to their weekly call from their teacher. I imagine the teachers look forward to this as much as the students. For elementary schools, the teachers have been sending the classes videos of them reading aloud. Through Google classroom, the students can comment on the story, and their friends can respond.
While communities continue to quarantine and care for the sick, we have experienced so many ramifications of COVID-19. One is the increase in amount of PPE litter. PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment. This includes sanitizer wipes, masks and gloves. This specific litter increase has been in parking lots.
I understand that PPEs are highly recommended when going to public, the problem becomes when people need to dispose of these items. If these items are not thrown away responsibly, it can have devastating results.
If the PPE comes in contact with the virus and the items are left on the ground, the person picking up the litter could become contaminated. Another issue is the plastic gloves, masks or wipe washing down the storm drain to enter our creeks and ponds. This thin material is easily carried by water or wind.
Now that we know the dangers, how can we be responsible? Every grocery store that I regularly visit has trashcans in the parking lot. If you doubt me, ask my children. They have grown accustomed to me pointing out the cans when I see litter.
Once you unload your purchases in your car, walk to the trash can in the parking lot or at the store entrance and remove your PPEs. Consider keeping a plastic grocery bag in your car for instances where there is no trash can.
Just a reminder that all recycling centers in Opelika are closed at this time. According to the National Institute for Health, COVID-19 can live on metal for up to four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours and plastics up to two to three days.
The Shred Day planned for Saturday is cancelled. We will be announcing a rescheduled date at a later time.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
