Anyone feel like they are living in a dream?
Remember the 1998 movie titled “Truman Show”? The main character lived life like everyone else, not knowing that his life was secretly taped for a television show.
There were scenes where he almost fell off the TV set. Throughout the show, the producers tried to manipulate Truman to make decisions that would lead to better ratings. The first time I watched “Truman Show” I thought it was a little strange. Now, it feels like a reality.
I explained my thoughts about my life feeling like someone else living it to Wes, and he suggested that life is a little more like “Groundhog Day.” Bill Murray stars in this 1993 movie where every day is the same as the previous day. There is nothing to look forward to; it’s like living on a treadmill.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I never realized how much we relied on our past experiences to shape our day-to-day decisions.
It can be simple. I know that if I leave wet clothes in the washing machine, they will smell bad (anyone else had this experience?). Sometimes these experiences are not our own. Many times we’ve relied on the wisdom of older adults.
For example, my mom has always told me to gargle with salt water when I have a sore throat. She isn’t a doctor, but her mother probably told her the same thing. It seems that since the virus pandemic has begun, no one has the experience or wisdom in dealing with the uncertainties we are facing.
I’ve enjoyed many phone calls with some of my “older” friends. These are my relatives or we sit with them at church or someone who knew me growing up. This generation still appreciates us checking in with a phone call instead of text or email.
During our conversations, I’m reminded that these people survived the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam War, Sept. 11 and many other world-changing events. But, when it comes to schools closing, businesses shutting down and a nationwide order of Shelter in Place, we are each blazing our own trail.
So how do we cope? Call that “older” friend that you usually just wave at from the mailbox. Ask about their children or grandchildren. Maybe share a funny story from your childhood.
Experience a church service. Most church services are online or on the radio. For Easter Sunday, many churches are celebrating with drive-in services.
Another idea is clean out that closet or drawers that you’ve forgotten about. You might be surprised at the fun memories you can relive from things you have saved.
Finally, complete your census. Everyone has received a postcard and letter with census information. This can be completed online, by mail or by phone.
The count helps Alabama secure $13 billion for healthcare, jobs, schools roads and more.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.