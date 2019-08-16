Our oldest son collects turtles. I don’t mean turtle figurines or pictures. I mean we have nicknamed him the turtle farmer.
Before you send me emails explaining that turtles need to stay in their original habitat or the dangers of picking up turtles on the side of the road, let me tell you that these turtles have hit the jackpot at our house.
One of my flower beds (outside the turtle farmer’s bedroom window) has been transformed into the turtle oasis. A very small pond was constructed that features multiple logs, rocks and a sandy beach.
The turtles are hand fed a delicious meal of shrimp every other day. While I’m guessing this habitat is acceptable among turtle enthusiast, it isn’t high on my list of concerns. Honestly, I’m a champion for any outdoor activity that enables my children to use their independence, creativity and energy.
My biggest concern over our turtle farm is salmonella and other diseases that can be spread by turtles. We must have done a good job reminding (or nagging, depending on who you ask) the turtle farmer to wash his hands because he usually comes in the kitchen with his hands in the air saying, “I know, I’m going to the sink.”
Have you ever considered the connection between allergies, illnesses and cleanliness?
Consider the efforts you have taken in the past week to keep your body and home free from germs. We use antibacterial bath soap, antibacterial counter wipes, antibacterial dish soap, hand sanitizer, regular soap, air filters and usually take our shoes off outside.
Some research has concluded that creating a sterile environment for my family does not allow little bodies’ immune systems to develop tolerance to germs and illnesses. Instead, the immune system becomes overly sensitive and is not trained to distinguish between harmful and harmless organisms.
Another disadvantage to our disinfected life is the harm caused by cleaning products. Have you read the labels of the counter spray? Have you ever sprayed cleaner in your tub and found the smell overwhelming? This can be dangerous also.
On the flip side, many places in the world suffer from very serious diseases because of the great deal of germs. I think about countries with contaminated water systems. Cholera spreads quickly.
When a person in your office or classroom is sick, there is a need for these antibacterial cleansers. If a member of my family has the stomach bug, we become obsessive with bleach.
Where is the balance between being obsessed with a sterile environment and allowing every germ to infiltrate your family? I believe moderation is the solution.
The activities at our house might not look like your activities, but getting your hands dirty in the garden, raking leaves and exploring the outdoors may be your outlet. The research presented by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology is extensive. Do the research yourself and create a plan for your household.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.