Last week, we created a short list of some possible changes to our everyday lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We discussed that hugs, handshakes and even fist bumps might not be accepted greetings. Changes to gatherings like churches will also come about. Even websites and apps that we frequently visit now were rarely used prior to March 2020.
In my opinion, there will be positive and negative outcomes.
I received great feedback from the column last week. Many people offered other ideas of changes that I will call “food for thought.”
Raise your hand if you have cooked more in the past eight months that in the past eight years. I definitely have my hand raised.
This time of year, we have always been immersed in baseball games, meetings and church activities during the evenings. Many of you remember these days. And hotdogs from the ballpark, dinner at church or a quick drive-thru were your family meals during the spring.
It has been fun to try new recipes since I am at home all day. This has also been a great time to get the kids engaged in cooking. Sometimes our math lessons are dividing fractions or conversation problems when we cook.
Involving kids in everyday tasks and sitting down together as a family are habits I hope we do not neglect when we find our new normal.
I admitted to you that our typical spring is busy with Dixie Youth Baseball, Miracle League, KOB events, church choir programs and other activities. I thoroughly enjoy each of these programs, but the sudden cancellation may have been just what I needed.
In retrospect, our calendar was too full. We were neglecting real conversations, investing in our activities rather than our relationships and feeling way too accomplished. The pandemic forced us to step out of our comfort zones.
In our house, we had become way too complacent, and routines ruled our lives. I hope we do not lose these perspectives when we are allowed to fully function again. We have had a taste of a simple life, and I admittedly enjoy it.
This past weekend I visited a shop to purchase new tubes for our oldest son’s bike. I have several ideas on why his two bike tires are always flat, but, nonetheless, he needed two tubes.
The friendly sales associate told me that they cannot keep bikes or bike accessories on the shelves. He suggested that people have been dusting off their old bikes or purchasing new ones since they have extra time at home. We fall in that category.
How have your purchases changed over the past eight weeks? Are you concentrating on needs rather than wants? Maybe you have become more creative in using items you have rather than buying new things. These are all great habits to practice.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.