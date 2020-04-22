After reports on Friday about the possibility of retail stores and restaurants reopening, it feels like we are all in limbo. What is accepted, and what is not accepted today?
If I am not considered high-risk, do I really need to wear a mask to the store? Do gloves give us a false security? Most evenings, Wes and I discuss what we read or heard on podcasts or radio throughout the day. Oftentimes, it reminds me of the times when our children are fighting (quarantine has been challenging for all of us).
One child has their side of the story, and the other child has another story. Usually the truth is somewhere in between. The best I can do is to listen to all the information and make my own assessment. I find myself doing the same thing for the information overload on the pandemic.
As I started typing this column, our oldest son yelled, “Mom, where are you.” Without thinking, I said, “I’m hiding so I can work.” He responded with “that’s probably a good idea.” That short conversation is a perfect example of everyday life at my house.
The kids realize that mom is juggling work, distance-learning teacher, housekeeper and camp counselor. It isn’t always pretty, but don’t those lessons demonstrate real life.
No one has any inclination of how quarantine, school closures, graduations cancelled, sporting events forgone and more will impact children. I recognize that many kids are struggling during this time. My inclination is small stressors in families have been magnified.
For many families, jobs, food security, childcare, transportation and safety are real issues during this time. But I have also seen the very best in human nature come out during the last 40 days.
It is easy to see neighbors taking care of neighbors. Sometimes it is just a text or a wave through the window checking in. Many people grocery shop for their family, plus an elderly neighbor or family member.
What about local businesses? Again, I know the struggle, but I have never seen so much push to support locally owned businesses. Whether it is lists of open businesses, gift card suggestions or home delivery, people want to support local.
Also, I am constantly reading about sewing groups creating masks. I never knew so many people could sew! For people that can’t sew, many are donating fabric and elastic. Many times, these masks are donated to the hospital or nursing homes to assist employees.
Several organizations, such as the chamber of commerce, have planned donation drives for food for healthcare workers. A delicious dinner from a local restaurant is a simple but meaningful act for workers on the front line.
I briefly mentioned that we don’t know the long-term effect for children. But you can choose how you will be affected. How can you make a difference during this unpredictable time?
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
