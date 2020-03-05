For many years, we would sing the song “Clean up, clean up, everybody everywhere; Clean up, clean up, everybody do their share.”
You may have sung this with your children in an effort to make cleaning up toys a little more fun. I’ve even been known to make up new words to the jingle to make picking up Legos, dollhouse furniture and baseballs a little more enticing!
Since the song works at my house, perhaps I’ll try it this weekend as volunteers disperse in an effort to beautify our city.
One of the wonderful things about cleaning up litter and beautifying areas is there is no requirements. It doesn’t matter the age, education, political view or experience.
I know a few secrets to what makes a volunteer successful. First, we must equip the volunteer.
With glove donations from East Alabama Medical Center and bags from GLAD, we can give every volunteer exactly what they need to pick up litter.
The second way to making a volunteer successful is to make sure they have a full stomach! Keep Opelika Beautiful encourages all cleanup volunteers to enjoy breakfast at the annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast before coming out to clean.
Tickets are $5 each, and pancakes will be served from 6-11 a.m. My kids notice the signs around town and always count down the days to the Pancake Breakfast.
After volunteers have cleaned the designated roadsides, everyone will gather at the fairgrounds for a delicious lunch compliments of the Opelika Exchange Club. Someone asked me last week how long the Exchange Club has been partnering with Keep Opelika Beautiful. I would estimate 20 years.
Does all this talk about fellowship, volunteering, improvement, change and camaraderie get you excited? Grab your friends, neighbors, civic club or business and join us on Saturday morning.
The Keep Opelika Beautiful Board of Directors, the Girl Scouts and other volunteers will be working on a landscape project at the breezeway. We have a lot of exciting changes coming to this area.
If you would like to help with any of the groups, give us a call. As you drive around Saturday morning, please be on the lookout for our Citywide Cleanup volunteers. Maybe give them a wave or a shout out.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
