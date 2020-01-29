With winter in full swing, the Keep Opelika Beautiful office is gearing up for many activities.
Throughout the year, we receive phone calls and emails about our various activities. All Keep Opelika Beautiful’ s activities are open to the public, and there is no charge to participate.
We encourage you to get your children or grandchildren involved in picking up litter, identifying beautiful trees and recycling. It is never too early or too late to teach respect and appreciation for the world around us.
On March 7, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the Citywide Cleanup. Traditionally, over 150 volunteers clean up assigned areas in Opelika. We encourage businesses, civic organizations and neighborhoods to join the cleanup.
If your church youth group or another group is looking for a service project that only takes a morning, this would be a good fit. I can think of one church in our community that cleans the mile in front of their church every year during Citywide Cleanup.
The largest segment of volunteers for the Citywide Cleanup is the Adopt-A-Mile participants. These groups have committed to cleaning their designated mile at least six times per year.
Springtime is also the opening of the Azalea and Dogwood Trail. We do not have a designated start date for this event as we take our cues from Mother Nature. We typically start the event the first week in April.
Historically, we have seen a better showing of blooms following cold winters. Some years we’ve had a quick spring-like blast in February, and the azaleas assume it is time to bud. This kills off the true spring bloom. Like many people I know, azaleas can be finicky about weather!
Keep Opelika Beautiful will be hosting another Opelika Recycle & Shred Day on Saturday, April 18. This event will be from 8-11 a.m. at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center. The free shred is a great time to bring tax documents, receipts, bills and other sensitive documents for shredding.
Because of the overwhelming response to this event, only personal documents will be accepted. If you need to shred business documents, we are happy to pass along the contact information for the shredding company we work with. Items that can be brought for recycling include electronics, glass, cardboard, plastics, aluminum and cooking oil.
Keep Opelika Beautiful’s largest event, Garden in the Park, will be Saturday, May 2. Garden in the Park is an arts festival at the Opelika Municipal Park. All items sold are handmade or natural items. There will also be delicious food, children activities and entertainment on the stage.
Applications for art vendors and food vendors are going out this week. If you would like to be included, contact the Keep Opelika Beautiful office.
The best way to stay updated on all events and programs is to “Like” the Keep Opelika Beautiful Facebook Page.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
