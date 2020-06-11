Recently, we’ve had several talks about developing bad habits during the quarantine and summer break.
By the way, could someone create a word that describes the past 12 weeks? A fun word would make all this seem intentional and maybe a little more pleasant. Anyway, it is easy to develop bad habits when we aren’t exposed to society and living with little schedule.
One of my children eats like he is a caveman. A good friend said her kids go to bed much later and sleep late. Not the case in the Miller household. Our Rooster still wakes with the sun. But I don’t blame him. Summer mornings are my favorite time.
I love the quiet, stillness of the morning. Maybe it’s just my house, but mornings are the most tranquil time of the day. What do you enjoy about summer mornings?
I meet a group to run early (really early). This is the coolest part of the day. The days are longer, and our group enjoys seeing the sun rise most morning.
We aren’t the only ones moving in the morning. Last week, we saw several deer and raccoons on our early morning exercises. It’s such a neat part of the day.
Studies have proven that exercising first thing in the morning increases productivity for the rest of the day. Something about having on workout clothes and tennis shoes inspires me to continue moving.
If you choose to walk around your neighbor, take a grocery bag (and gloves) in case you spot any litter.
After exercising, I have my quiet time before I hear little feet. This time inspires me to get my priorities in order before I interact with people.
Summer mornings are also a great time to get a jump start on your hydration for the warm day. Many people begin their day with a glass of water. Before coffee or juice, they drink a glass of water. If you work or play outside anytime during the summer days, make sure you constantly stay hydrated.
Another fun idea for a summer morning is picking berries. We have several blueberry bushes at our house. Last weekend, the kids picked several quarts and sold them to grandparents. There are a few farms around town for you-pick produce. Add berries to cereal, oatmeal or make muffins for a delicious healthy breakfast.
At our last house, we had a big garden, and it seems that mornings were the best time to pick vegetables and pull weeds. My horticulturist husband tells me to always water flowers and plants in the morning. He explains that this allows the leaves and stem to dry out before evening to prevent disease.
Morning watering also allows the water to be soaked in and not evaporated. This is important for the growth of the plants. I’ll keep trusting him and watering my plants and flowers in the morning.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
