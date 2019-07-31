This is a big week in our household. It is the last week of summer break (or “freedom” as my 11-year-old says).
At dinner Sunday night, we discussed all the things we did this summer. Our big kids went to camp and had a wonderful time with sweet friends. Our youngest went to their grandparents’ house almost every day.
We visited our lake house almost every weekend and cooked out with friends several times.
Everyone voted that the best part of the summer was our visit to the mountains in North Georgia. Since it was a last-minute visit, the only available park with a cabin was at Black Rock Mountain State Park. We had never heard of the park. But we soon discovered it was a well-kept secret.
The cabin was grouped with nine other cabins overlooking a beautiful view. There were places for the kids to ride their bikes, we hiked a lot, rafted on the Tuckaseegee River and enjoyed downtown Clayton.
The best part was that we got to build a campfire every night because of the cool mountain weather. Of all the money we spent on camps, amusement park visits and activities, spending time together as a family was the best investment we made.
In Opelika, school starts next Tuesday. For many of you, this means you will drive through a school zone every morning on the way to work. Please be mindful of these areas. Also, school buses will be out and about.
This is also a great time to think about how you can help students in our area. Some churches and non-profits offer free tutoring services, maybe you can restock books in the school library or collect Box Tops.
Last week I mentioned the importance of reusing plastic bags. I told you about how our family reuses the bags in bathroom trashcans and for wet swimsuits.
Friday night I was taking our kids to my parents’ house to spend the night and I realized that the 11-year-old had packed his overnight clothes in a plastic grocery bag. I guess I can add that to my list of reusing!
A faithful reader emailed me with another option for plastic bags, the Community Market.
As part of the Food Bank of East Alabama, the Community Market provides senior adults and income-qualified individuals with the option of receiving food in a grocery store setting.
The walls of the Community Market are lined with well-organized shelves with everything from fresh produce and frozen products to baby supplies. Donated plastic bags are used just as they are in a commercial grocery store. The Community Market is located at 3798 Pepperell Parkway, behind Kitchen 3810.
Collecting supplies such as plastic bags or food for the Community Market might be a good option for a book club, civic club or Sunday School class.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.