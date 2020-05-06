Recently, a friend was telling me that she had promised to take her children to the Atlanta Aquarium this summer. They had planned to stay several days and visit the Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola and the Children’s Museum, among other places.
Currently these sites are closed due to COVID-19. My friend and I had a long discussion speculating on how things will change once all restrictions are lifted.
Throughout the years what is accepted has changed due to health discoveries or safety education. Last summer we boarded a plane for vacation. The kids had flown once before so the airport and flying were still exciting.
While we waited for our flight, I told the kids about how before Sept. 11, 2001, people could meet their loved ones at the gate upon the plane’s arrival. The security was also drastically different. These changes were made for our safety and are now widely accepted.
In previous years, how many of you have sat beside someone in a restaurant that smoked or rode in your mom’s station wagon without wearing a seatbelt? Laws regulating smoking, seatbelts, flying and other measures were put into place for our safety.
Can you imagine what changes will be put in place to attempt to keep another virus from controlling our society? I do not have a magic ball or any insight into the future, but I do have some ideas of changes we might see.
How we will greet people? Many of you are huggers and this is your way of saying hello and showing your care for the other person. I am not a hugger, and my friends have sent me countless memes about how I have always helped flatten the curve!
What about a handshake? Will we approach each other with a fist bump or simply a wave?
I imagine the way we worship will look quite different. Many of us have watched church through a website for the past seven weeks. What will this grouping of intergenerational people look like? Will we sit with rows between families and not congregate in the hallways? I guess no one will pass an offering plate from one hand to another.
What will social media platforms look like when we start our new normal? Websites and apps like Facebook and Instagram have increased followers through this time. Have you experienced Zoom, Google Meet, Team or another connection website? These websites that most of us were unfamiliar with have become increasingly popular for schools, churches and social gatherings.
For the past seven weeks, many of us have found that our link to other people have only come through our computer or phone. Will all meetings in the future be scheduled through an online platform?
For most of us, these changes make our heads spin. However, we are each willing to change and give up our routine for the safety and health of our loved ones.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.