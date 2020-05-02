2019 APPA Safety Award.jpg

The Opelika Power Services Company has won an award for safety for 2019.

 Contributed by the city of Opelika

Opelika Power Services has won national recognition for its worker safety record.

The American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for 2019 — given to Opelika out of a field of 335 — was first place for the fewest number of incident reports at a utility with 30-59,999 worker-hours.

“Opelika Power Services is very proud of its safety record and the men and women who work safely every day to deliver power to the citizens of Opelika,” said Derek Lee, Director of Opelika Power Services. “This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day.”

Each organization was judged based on how few incident records it had for 2019.

“The utilities receiving this award have proven that protecting the safety of their employees is a top priority,” said Brandon Wylie, Chair of the Association’s Safety Committee and Director of Training & Safety at Electric Cities of Georgia.

