More than 34 million Americans, young and old, live with diabetes. It is a chronic disease that pertains to having too much glucose (sugar) in the blood. It can be debilitating, but it doesn’t have to be. There are things you can do to help you live a long and normal life.
The American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) focuses on improving the lives of individuals living with diabetes. According to the AADE, optimal health and a better quality of life for individuals living with diabetes can be accomplished through the following self-care behaviors:
Healthy coping — Your diabetes will affect you both physically and emotionally. It’s natural to have mixed feelings about your diabetes management. Recognize these emotions as normal and take steps to reduce the negative impact they may have on your self-care;
Healthy eating — Diabetes doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorite meal or avoiding restaurants. There’s nothing you can’t eat. Know the foods you consume and how they affect your blood sugar;
Being active — It’s not all about losing weight to be healthy. Being active has other health benefits, such as reducing cholesterol, raising blood pressure, decreasing tension and anxiety, and enhancing your attitude. Exercise daily to help stabilize your blood sugar levels and keep your diabetes in check;
Monitoring — Test your blood sugar levels periodically. This can provide valuable knowledge regarding the treatment of your diabetes. Monitoring shows when your blood sugar level is elevated. It helps you change your diet and exercises so the body can function at its highest;
Taking medication — Doctors prescribe many forms of medications for patients with diabetes. Get to know a variety of types of medications that can work together to lower your blood sugar. Medications such as insulin or pills that lower your blood sugar can work together with aspirin, blood pressure medicines, and cholesterol-lowering medicines to reduce your risk of complications and help you feel better;
Problem solving — Everyone has issues with their diabetes management; you can’t prepare for every circumstance you might encounter. Having effective problem-solving skills can help you get ready for the unexpected and plan for dealing with specific challenges in the future;
Reducing risk — Take actions that minimize or avoid risks and adverse effects of prediabetes and diabetes;
Alabama’s epidemic — Approximately 553,000 people in Alabama, or 14.6 percent of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes. An additional 119,000 Alabamians have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk. Over one-third of Alabama’s adult population has prediabetes with blood glucose levels that are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Every year, an estimated 41,000 adults in Alabama are diagnosed with diabetes.
Serious complications can occur with uncontrolled blood sugars. These include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness, and death. However, these complications do not have to happen if you start now to change your behaviors.
More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf
Upcoming Events
By Tara Barr
Lee County Extension Coordinator
Be counted in the 2020 Census! — The Census determines state and federal legislative districts and is used to plan for local schools, roads, and other projects. On line visit: my2020census.gov. Phone: 334-330-2020.
Sweet Grown Alabama — Alabama’s agricultural branding program, Sweet Grown Alabama, has launched its new online searchable database and website. It will help you find the freshest, highest-quality products while supporting your neighbors. Check out farmer profiles and learn what products are grown near you and what is in season.
Box Garden Supply List — Home gardeners can now use their passion for gardening to make a difference in their communities through the Alabama Extension Grow More, Give More project. And there are several ways to grow a garden. If box gardening interests you, we have a supply list to get started. Sweetgrownalabama.org.
Alabama Extension and the University of Georgia Extension — Precision Ag Cottage Food Law Testing- Now offering testing over the phone. Call County Food Safety & Quality Agent Janet Johnson, 334-703-2237.
New Precision Ag Webinar Series — Every Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Join on the Alabama Precision Ag Facebook page or on Zoom. https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaPrecisionAgOnline/.
Get Outside with Alabama Smart Yards! — Free webinar series (45 minutes) weekdays @ 11 a.m. Connect at https://auburn.zoom.us/j/834500888. Previous Zooms may be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaSmartYardsAlabamaExtension.
Virtual Farm Tours — Alabama’s stay-at-home orders prevent residents from getting out and seeing this beautiful state, but farms can come to you. This weekly online tour is streamed live on Facebook every Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. (Alabama Farmer Connection Facebook).
The Commercial Horticulture Extension Team — Weekly Facebook Live event called ‘Q&A FRIDAY!’ that can be accessed through our team social media page, https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaExtensionCommercialHorticulture/.
