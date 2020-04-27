It’s that time for April showers, but this year it has been torrential downpours and flash flooding. The rain has been relentless, and the amounts of water that have accumulated have to be close to record setting.
Now, I’m certainly not a weather expert or a scientist, so I don’t know how common or unusual this amount of rain has been; however, I am acutely aware of the affect it has on people’s emotions.
In the pre-COVID-19 past, the rain may have offered comfort to many, the comfort of the welcome and soothing pitter patter of drops upon rooftops. But now, when sheltering at home is a necessity, anytime the weather prevents us from being outdoors for any length of time, it can be unsettling and wreak havoc upon our mood and attitude.
We receive warnings that flash floods are coming, and, when they do, they are intense and powerful. We stare in awe at the quickness in which they arrive and, sometimes, we find ourselves unprepared for their arrival.
Overwhelmed
If you think about it, emotions make an appearance in similar ways. We can sometimes predict they are coming and think we have everything in place to handle them; however, the intensity in which they materialize leaves us feeling washed away and overwhelmed.
Emotions are tricky. Just when we think we have cleared a difficult hurdle in our lives, something unexpected appears to knock us off our feet. Sometimes we stay exactly where we have fallen and can only stare in disbelief at the world around us, uncertain as to how to begin to climb back up and stand on our own two feet again.
We feel lost, overwhelmed and possibly even guilt-riddled because we wonder how come we aren’t strong enough to deal with adversity in the way we are accustomed to handling things.
Vulnerable
Emotions have minds of their own. When they make their presence known, we are often shocked at how fragile or vulnerable we feel. When this happens, it is common to see people hide away or retreat from the people around them; they beat themselves up for not responding appropriately to adversity.
I want you to give yourself grace during this challenging time. No one has ever gone through something like this pandemic and we have to give ourselves credit for making it this far. Yes, it may feel like you are falling apart; however, if you turn on the news or scroll through social media, you will quickly recognize that many others are responding to this crisis in the same manner.
Good news
The good news is that we can examine our emotions and work on finding ways to stem the flow of those intense feelings. Of course, like flash floods, sometimes they appear quickly and so forcefully, leaving us exhausted and needing some time to sort through what we are feeling. The key is to allowing ourselves to feel and then share those feelings with our support systems.
Life truly is like the weather and this pandemic is definitely throwing us some curveballs. However, if we acknowledge that the rains are going to come — because we are not robots and because we have feelings — it might give us the life preserver needed in order to weather the next storm.
