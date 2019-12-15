Ryan-Baker Engagement Announcement

CWS John and Leigh Ryan announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Catherine Ryan to Micah Jamison Baker, son of Rev. Jamie and Cynthia Baker of Enterprise, and the late Wendy baker of Montgomery.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Evelyn Hobbs and the late Stanley Hobbs of Enterprise and the late CW4 (Ret.) John and Midori Ryan of Ozark, Alabama.
She is a 2013 graduate of Enterprise High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s in Special Education from Auburn University. She is currently employed at Wauconda High School in Illinois.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jim and Judy Baker of Opelika, Alabama and Ron and Helen Rayevich of Sarasota, Florida, and the late Bill and Fay Aycock of Montgomery, Alabama.
He is a 2012 graduate of Auburn High School and received his bachelor’s in Applied Mathematics from Auburn University. After graduating from Auburn, Micah joined the Army and served active duty in Alaska for the past three years holding the rank of Sergeant. He is currently working on his master’s degree in Business Information technology at DePaul University in Chicago.
The wedding is planned for 5p.m., December 212st, at Covenant Methodist Church in Dothan, Alabama.
