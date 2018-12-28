New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, so it will be time to put on your new year’s best and hit the town to ring in 2019.
There are multiple events throughout the local area that make celebrating the end of 2018 a breeze.
Here’s what you can do on New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day:
New Year’s Eve
Fratelli’s New Year’s Eve Party
- When: 4-9 p.m.
- Where: Fratelli’s; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/fratellisristoranteitaliano/?eid=ARC9xJpSlNRiizf34EvncGu_ezgBp5lXChQNUdJo2m1AQj-bYysGdMtTfB8oGNKJHRIZi7-L1ZRIsViz
New Year’s Eve Special Dinner
- When: 5–9 p.m.
- Where: Lucy’s; Auburn
- Cost: $70/person
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/lucysauburn/photos/pcb.323570521578653/323570444911994/?type=3&theater
New Year’s Eve Special Dinner
- When: 5–9 p.m.
- Where: Acre; Auburn
- Cost: $85/person
- More information: https://www.acreauburn.com/events
New Year’s Eve Party
- When: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Where: Sneak & Dawdle; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1275639129255859/?active_tab=discussion
New Year’s Eve Dinner in A|T
- When: 5:30–10 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Trattoria; Auburn
- Cost: $55/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/15160/New-Years-Eve-Dinner-in-AT/
New Year’s Eve Party at 3:23 Cigar Bar
- When: 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Where: 3:23 Cigar Bar; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1046884395513414/
Odd Alice: New Year’s Eve Party at Eighth & Rail
- When: 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: Eight & Rail; Opelika
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1253002711505128/
NYE at the CoHo: Casion Night
- When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: The Collegiate Hotel; Auburn
- Cost: $50/person for ‘just play’, $159 and up for ‘stay and play’
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-casino-night-at-the-collegiate-hotel-tickets-53283141310
New Year’s Eve Celebration in Piccolo
- When: 9 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
- Where: Piccolo at The Hotels at Auburn University; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/15161/New-Years-Eve-Celebration-in-Piccolo/
New Year’s Eve Party
- When: 9 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
- Where: Lucy’s; Auburn
- Cost: $30/person, free if attending dinner at Lucy’s
- More information: https://lucysnyeparty2019.brownpapertickets.com/?fbclid=IwAR3k-vfG4JwLLjHlJOGxYs4d2qjEXCHwd0baa3khbQtOM0W-uFZY9JesElU
New Year’s Eve Party
- When: 9 p.m. - close
- Where: La Palma Seafood; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/374171096485668/
Night of Worship NYE
- When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: Connect Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/346851259432174/
New Year’s Day
2019 Kickoff Class
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: REFIT Auburn/Opelika; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1920577897989864/?active_tab=about
New Year’s Brunch Buffet in A|T
- When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Trattoria; Auburn
- Cost: $30/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/15163/New-Years-Brunch-Buffet-in-AT/