To kick off the 2019-2020 theatre season, Opelika High School’s Theatre Society will be performing ‘Annie: the Musical’ beginning tonight at 7 p.m.
Sophomore Sabrina Hanson plays the iconic redheaded protagonist Annie in her first show with the high school. Though already familiar with the production, she said she was able to learn even more about the show, songs and characters through rehearsing with the cast and crew.
The song “Maybe,” one of Annie’s solos, is a personal favorite of Hanson’s because of the way it gets reprised throughout the show.
“[Annie’s] singing really fits my voice and my pitch,” Hanson said.
After having played Aquata in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Kate in ‘Kiss Me Kate’ and the fairy queen Titania in a ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ senior Rebecca Wilson considers her role as the cruel Ms. Hannigan is a fun change.
“She’s such a fun character and so different from anything else that I’ve done before,” Wilson said. “And you kind of really have to be all out there for it, but I feel like I’m all out there and I’m ready to do it.”
Finally, having played a dad in almost every role that he’s had while at the high school, Matthew Johnson sees his portrayal of Daddy Warbucks as the “ultimate dad role.”
“Daddy Warbucks comes in and he’s pretty much a jerk at the very beginning of it,” Johnson explained. “And throughout the play you see him progress and see him become this nice, sweet, softhearted man and he kind of becomes the kind of dad that he never had as a child.”
The high school’s theatre director, Revel Gholston, said that the cast and crew has been working on the production since the week before the new school year began. With no football game scheduled for this week, he’s hopeful that the show will have a good turnout for opening night.
Having seen the cast and crew’s development from the beginning of production to now, Gholston sees their performance shine particularly during the ‘Hooverville’ number; which is exclusive to the Broadway production.
“It’s kind of a theme in the movie, but you don’t get to see the street rats of Hooverville that are living in the shanties and letting Herbert Hoover know how they feel about what’s been happening to them.”
The Opelika High School Theatre Society will be putting on their production of Annie for the next two weekends at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for OHS students, $15 for adults and can be purchased at Victory Designs, O Town Ice Cream as well as at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.