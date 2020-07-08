The city of Opelika and Opelika Power Services want to remind the public of the Opelika Share program, the way for neighbors to help neighbors keep their lights on in this time of pandemic and need.
The program benefits qualified Opelika residents with their power bills. Residents are screened through United Way of Lee County. To qualify, a person must be 55 years or older and/or 100% disabled and must be an Opelika Power Services customer.
A person can receive one-time assistance for heating per year or cooling per year, not to exceed $100 per season.
All 100% of donations go directly to helping local qualified residents in need.
There are several ways to give to Opelika Share:
» Check the box on your paper power bill;
» Call 334-705-5170;
» Visit Opelika Power Services, 600 Fox Run Pkwy;
» On Smarthub website, visit Opelika Share under Billing and Payments;
» On Smarthub mobile app, visit Opelika Share under the Bill and Pay Menu.
Customers can choose to round up their power bills up to the nearest dollar, give a one-time donation or give monthly donations.
