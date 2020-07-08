My oldest comes to my office on Friday afternoons during the summer. Any working mom understands that balancing childcare and work during the summer months can be a challenge.
Our oldest son is 12, so he is capable of doing many chores at our office, like taking out the trash and emptying the recycling bins.
I am amazed when I stop to see how much recycling my one office accumulates during the 5-day week. Keep America Beautiful has published Recycling at Work, an accumulation of research gathered on starting a successful recycling program in the business place, employee attitudes towards recycling and a waste audit.
The most important finding, and perhaps the most obvious, is that office workers need recycling bins and trash cans at their desks. One central location is not the most beneficial. Research has revealed that lack of convenience is the number one reason a person does not recycle.
In every classroom in Opelika Schools, there is a blue can and a black can. The blue can is for recyclable items. The black can is for trash. We encourage teachers to place these cans side by side to encourage students to make the choice to recycle.
The Recycling at Work report encourages supervisors to create a waste audit prior to starting a recycling program. What items are in the trash that could have been recycled? I would bet that majority of desk-side bins in offices contain newspaper, wastepaper, water bottles and aluminum cans. If a business is planning to start a recycling program, flyers and signs could be created with graphics of the most common items in a recycling bin.
I recently visited a local business at the request of a business owner to discuss recycling. The employees wondered about rinsing cans, crushing plastic containers and whether magazines could be included. We also had a great dialogue about why recycling is important.
For large companies, a team of employees could help with recycling. Make sure all members of this team recycle at home and have a desire to continue the habit at work.
A member of the custodian staff is great addition to this team. We have worked closely with Opelika City Schools custodians to recognize what containers are for recycling and what can be recycled. Besides deskside recycling bins, recycling should be collected in the breakroom and copy/work room. Containers with specific cutout areas are beneficial in these areas.
Keep America Beautiful reported in Recycling at Work that “83% of consumers think companies should try to accomplish their business goals while still trying to improve society and the environment.”
