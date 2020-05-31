I may not have heeded my advice, because what teenager appreciates a mature person’s opinions?
Nonetheless, if my teenage self could appreciate how much wiser I’d be in the future, these are some things I’d say:
» Getting older means a lot of pain and, eventually, weakness. You will be surprised at this. Some pains will be unavoidable — like spine issues, so keep your muscles strong and perhaps you won’t need extensive surgery.
If it comes to that, get second — and third — opinions. Ask the surgeon to describe the procedure and its immediate and long-term side effects. Take notes, do your research and, if the process seems expedient, go for it. Just know that success is not ensured, no matter the online ratings and physician’s assurances.
» Remember that diabetes is genetic. It exists on both sides of your family. With exercise and diet, you should be able to keep it at bay, or, if inevitable, you can reduce the severity. In about 25 years, a cousin will lose a leg to this disease. Don’t follow in her footsteps.
» Appreciate that you have a shapely form now, because later it may be a faint recollection. Have a plan or you’ll just have regrets. Exercise and greens may make a difference, though you’ll hate to sweat, and vegetables won’t stand up to donuts. Be consistent with work outs — Yes, I said “work,” which will be your mindset and dread.
If you could see your future self, you’d probably cringe. “Oh”, you’ll say, “I’m not as heavy as so-and-so.” It’s not about comparisons; it’s about being comfortable in your skin. You’ll still want to be thought of as attractive, even at 60 and more.
» There will come a time when you see current photos of old classmates and think, “Look how he aged! I wouldn’t recognize him if I bumped into him on the street!” Sweetheart, that’s what they’ll be thinking about you, too.
Folks will generally think you are younger than your age, thanks to the “naturally moisturized” skin from your mom’s Mideastern family that won’t wrinkle like most. However, you will turn grey. This will surprise you, too.
» There is “good blood” on your mother’s side of the family, but it won’t be good enough alone. Diet and exercise may be your most difficult challenges, so plan for them. Be prepared to eat sacrificially.
Good genes aren’t a preventative for cancer, which will take your mother and will affect many other family members, too This is serious stuff. Your dad will succumb to the effects of years of smoking. Keep your lungs clean.
Good things will come, however. After you follow your love to South Dakota, he and his friend will help you understand your need for a Savior. You’ll marry and have two sons, the delights of your heart.
Two grandsons will be in your future, too. You won’t feel like a grandma — at least until the aches start, the grey overwhelms the brown and you can barely keep up with the grands.
Heed this advice, Susan, please.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
