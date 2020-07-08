Let me start off by saying that the title of this column is meant to pull you in, cause intrigue and possibly satisfy your curiosity. What virus? Who isn’t talking about it and where is it located?
The virus I am referencing is the one that has been sweeping across our country, unabated and impartial as to who it infects and for how long. I’m talking about the grief that has entered our lives due to the significant number of losses we are currently being faced with, from death, to loss of jobs and to something none of us ever entertained as being possible — the loss of family and friends due to conflicting opinions and belief systems.
Most of you, if not all, have already been touched by this virus. We are a society that thrives on interacting with others, holding conversations and enjoying life in general. However, due to COVID-19 and social unrest, individuals are inundated with images they cannot ignore and sanctions that prevent them from being involved in things that we all simply took for granted. Families are still prevented from entering nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Hospitals deny visitors (except for end-of life-situations). Funeral homes remain steadfast in encouraging outdoor or graveside services. Events that would normally help counterbalance stress and potentially bring us joy — concerts, birthday parties, dining in restaurants, etc. — are still considered dangerous and unsafe.
More and more, I see people who have contracted this “virus” of grief and loss, anxiety and emotional upheaval. This is a new chapter in our lives, something we have never experienced before and cannot possibly know what awaits us in the next chapter; therefore, we sit in trepidation waiting for the next ball to fall.
Just when we think that things couldn’t possibly be any worse, some other challenge arrives to leave us lost, bewildered and broken. Friends are feeling isolated and families are struggling to navigate through emotions that stoke fires within us, the virus takes advantage of our vulnerability and our emotions are open for attacking.
Perhaps that is why it is so important to continue to advocate and be a voice for those around us. So many people feel like they are the only ones feeling such ways and they question if they are going crazy or feel selfish for struggling during this difficult time.
We are only human. It is normal for everything to feel out of whack and to maybe not feel our best. Isn’t that essentially what a virus does? After it has had its way with us, we are weakened, but we are also focused on the healing. No one likes being miserable or filled with unhappiness, so identifying this particular virus when it arrives and touches us personally is essential in surviving.
It’s time to recognize when we have been invaded by emotions that seem unfamiliar or out of character. Examine triggers and create plans of action to keep the virus at bay.
COVID-19 is affecting us in more ways than one, but if we have awareness and take precautions, we stand a better chance of staying healthy, both in body and in mind. Stay safe out there.
