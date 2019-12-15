Walton-Shiver Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Clay Simpson Walton of Opelika announce the engagement of their daughter, Eden Elisabeth Walton, to Reed McKinnon Shiver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Arlton Shiver of Auburn.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Jimmy Frank Sasser and Mrs. Janell Sasser of Alexander City and the late Mr. Alexander Gunn Walton and Mrs. Ann Walton of Lafayette.
Miss Walton is a graduate of Everest Academy.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Max Arlton Shiver and Mr. and Mrs. Ray McKinnon Armstrong, all of Troy.
Mr. Shiver attended Troy University and Auburn University. He completed his education at Auburn University where he received a bachelor's degree in journalism. Mr. Shiver is employed with the Pike County School System as a 7th grade math teacher.
The wedding is June 13, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian in Opelika, AL.
