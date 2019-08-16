This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Auburn University students have returned to the area, which means there are numerous events for people of all ages in the coming days.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, August 16

Open Studio – Day

Food Day for United Way

Auburn soccer vs. Mercer

AACT’s Summer Shorts

Opelika Theatre Company presents “A Plot of Murder”

Saturday, August 17

Ninth Annual Back 2 School Bash

Bridges Out of Poverty Workshop

Clear the Shelters

Fall Kids Fest

Calligraphy: Modern Brush Lettering

Church Connect Hangout

Elvis Week featuring The David Lee Show

Bulls, Bands & Barrels

AACT’s Summer Shorts

Grown & Sexy Soul Train 70’s Party

Sunday, August 18

TBS Sunday Ride

Gravel Sunday

Courage & Refinement: The Householder Path

Clear the Shelters

2019 EACB Nutcracker Auditions

AACT’s Summer Shorts

