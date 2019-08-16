Auburn University students have returned to the area, which means there are numerous events for people of all ages in the coming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, August 16
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667675146835
Food Day for United Way
- When: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Municipal Park; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/407687939847073/
Auburn soccer vs. Mercer
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Soccer Complex
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/schedule.aspx?path=wsoc
AACT’s Summer Shorts
- When: 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1
Opelika Theatre Company presents “A Plot of Murder”
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- Cost: $40
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/?fbclid=IwAR3gfkx52xw-PiHl3oDF10FgLkjUGPKupnPUluOLUAwdWujG8FfwCEbEn9I
Saturday, August 17
Ninth Annual Back 2 School Bash
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Airport Plaza; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20420/9th-Annual-Back-2-School-Bash/
Bridges Out of Poverty Workshop
- When: 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: Southern Union State Community College; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/544486786102749/
Clear the Shelters
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Humane Society; Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/lee_county/lee-county-humane-society-joins-clear-the-shelters-effort/article_530a3904-bf60-11e9-a548-877214371f5e.html
Fall Kids Fest
- When: 1 – 5 p.m.
- Where: AMF Bowling Co.; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/363834554551158/
Calligraphy: Modern Brush Lettering
- When: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Community Courses; Auburn
- Cost: $59
- More information: https://mell-base.uce.auburn.edu/CourseStatus.awp?&course=20S1C005&fbclid=IwAR0k4keopVZ5b4hhLxH23RFm8ORH8dxq3eab37qtOQgdFV6NFiTMyFCdmPs
Church Connect Hangout
- When: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Town Creek Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/443762276239373/
Elvis Week featuring The David Lee Show
- When: 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: The Bottling Plant Event Center; Opelika
- Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door/day of
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/461731141296086/
Bulls, Bands & Barrels
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Fairgrounds; Opelika
- Cost: $25/adult in advance, $30/adult day of show, $12/children ages 12 and under, $40/dirt floor seats.
- More information: https://www.bigtickets.com/events/ose/BBB-Opelika-MuscadineBloodline-BlaneRudd-DallasDorsey/
AACT’s Summer Shorts
- When: 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1
Grown & Sexy Soul Train 70’s Party
- When: 8 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites; Auburn
- Cost: $15
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-train-70s-party-tickets-62097289665?fbclid=IwAR0lCbKKP1x6JzUQgEU_cukjE0MSOEgeVvD3IgYWODttqEkQHhg8vZxCqZ8
Sunday, August 18
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Gravel Sunday
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: James Bros. Bikes; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/452394212276029/
Courage & Refinement: The Householder Path
- When: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Yogafly Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $45/single session, $75 for both sessions
- More information: http://www.yogaflystudio.com/events-workshops-new/2019/8/18/courage-amp-refinement-the-householder-path-with-gina-minyard-e-ryt-500
Clear the Shelters
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Humane Society; Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/lee_county/lee-county-humane-society-joins-clear-the-shelters-effort/article_530a3904-bf60-11e9-a548-877214371f5e.html
2019 EACB Nutcracker Auditions
- When: 1 – 6 p.m.
- Where: Rising Starz of Auburn; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2404076373251977/
AACT’s Summer Shorts
- When: 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1