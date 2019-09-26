Auburn football is playing at home, which means there are numerous activities throughout the area in the coming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Sept. 27
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Little Picassos
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $60/4 weeks or $20/class
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2126391690798850/
Ribbon Cutting: Opelika Police Station
- When: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Where: 501 South 10th Street; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2353098138287181/
AU Bees Honey Sale
- When: 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Comer Hall; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/921600298197108/
Honors Alumni Conversations: Katherine Maddox Davis
- When: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Honors College
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2525809604371911/
Free Friday Concert: AU Student Brass Quintet
- When: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Where: The Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20661/Free-Friday-Concert-AU-Student-Brass-Quintet/
Family Friday Speaker Series with Sam Heys
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Alumni Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20607/Family-Friday-Speaker-Series-with-Sam-Heys/
Football, Fans and Feathers
- When: 4 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Southeastern Raptor Center; Auburn
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19481/Football,-Fans-and-Feathers/
AUsome Amphibians & Reptiles
- When: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- Cost: $5/person, free for children age 3 and younger
- More information: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3768&fbclid=IwAR3R3LOgD-OnvPhCI9lUVNh8aMHsiQENAhaHSL8vpLjtMs5o5jf7oslzTKk
Come Home to the Corner
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/local/come-home-to-the-corner-begins-friday/article_ed9659c2-cf4a-11e9-811c-dbd89bd32c32.html
‘Norma Rae’ Screening
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Courthouse Square; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20618/Norma-Rae-screening-at-Courthouse-Square/
An Evening with Sutton Foster
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: The Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17344/An-Evening-with-Sutton-Foster-at-the-Gogue-Performing-Arts-Center/
Malcolm Holcombe in Concert at Sundilla
- When: 7:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: AUUF; Auburn
- Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20546/Malcolm-Holcombe-in-concert-at-Sundilla/
Guest Recital: Dr. Danny Rowland
- When: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Goodwin Recital Hall; Auburn
- Cost: $12.50
- More information: https://musictickets.auburn.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp
Saturday, Sept. 28
“Hey Grandude!” Storytime
- When: 11 a.m. – noon
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1467623460047539/
Parents Night Out
- When: 5 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Hands on Early Learning Center; Opelika
- Cost: $25/child, $15/additional sibling
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1324480397717794/
Auburn football vs. Mississippi State
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://auburntigers.com/schedule.aspx?path=football
Sunday, Sept. 29
AYD Youth Leadership Summit
- When: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Student Center
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/851431541981530/
Auburn softball vs. Gulf Coast State
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/index.aspx?path=softball
Mill Village Book Signing with Lei Robison
- When: 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: O-Town; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/759203047873862/
Auburn softball vs. Georgia Gwinnett
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/index.aspx?path=softball
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Juke Box
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center
- Tickets & more information: https://www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/postmodern-jukebox/
