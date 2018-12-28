Christmas has come and gone, but there are still several events throughout the area for residents.
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Saturday, Dec. 29
Auburn women’s basketball vs. Alabama State
- When: Noon
- Where: Auburn Arena
- Tickets and more information: https://auburntigers.com/schedule.aspx?path=wbball
Auburn men’s basketball vs. North Florida
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena
- Tickets and more information: https://auburntigers.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball
FFF Black Tie Holiday Affair
- When: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites
- Cost: $20 at the door
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/226192651583820/