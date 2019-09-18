Auburn football is playing away and it’s the last official weekend of the summer season, but there remain numerous activities throughout the area in the coming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Sept. 20
Fall Workshop – Ethics in Counseling
- When: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Alumni Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/921102004919754/
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Kid’s Clothes Connection
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: The Village Event Center; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/620816571755498/?event_time_id=620816615088827
Little Picassos
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $60 for 4 weeks or $20/class
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2367666516830993/
DIME Camouflage with Lace Event
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Sewing Center; Opelika
- Cost: $29
- More information: https://www.inspiredbydime.com/events/opelika-sewing-center-camouflage-with-lace-september-2019/
Lee-Scott Academy PTO Fall Festival
- When: 3 – 6 p.m.
- Where: Lee-Scott Academy; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2320513024669500/
Kids Night Out
- When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $36 for first child, $26 for additional sibling
- More information: https://www.theartstudioauburn.com/kidsnightout
Totally 80’s Murder Mystery Dinner
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Twenty-One Acres; Auburn
- Cost: $75
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2814069048635109/
Reading by Rose McLarney
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2575655345819511/
Winterguard Audition Clinic
- When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Boykin Community Center; Auburn
- Cost: $25
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/495915661215808/
Saturday, Sept. 21
Book it For Books 5K
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Town Creek Park; Auburn
- Cost: $30 for 5K, $10 for one mile run
- More information: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/BookItForBooks5k
September Community Day
- When: 8 a.m. – Noon
- Where: Community Garden at Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/477296726452050/
Compass Church Campus Work Day
- When: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Compass Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/455785845018600/
Baby Steps 5K Awareness Walk
- When: 8:30 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- Cost: $18
- More information: https://mailchi.mp/f642a1872df8/peopleandpups?fbclid=IwAR0zimSwY9IYmK8M3MttXmOtp0lvdOBnRXxkc1bclfGSbITBBEdVMn3HSXIo
Saturday Healthy Tiger Clinic
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: 2155 Walker Building; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/458724331389114/
Day for Kids
- When: 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: Old Navy parking lot; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/952195958459716/
Dance Body Fitness Pop-Up
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Southern Union State Community College; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1349187535245658/
Saturday Kids Art Club
- When: 10 a.m. – Noon
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.theartstudioauburn.com/studiokids
Beginner Lindy Hop Workshop
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Student Center; Auburn
- Cost: $30/student, $35/non-student, $25/AUSDA members
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3578814002136089/
Auburn Pagan Pride Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Where: Kiesel Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/419478621947058/
DIME Camouflage with Lace Event
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Sewing Center; Opelika
- Cost: $29
- More information: https://www.inspiredbydime.com/events/opelika-sewing-center-camouflage-with-lace-september-2019/
The Daughters of Zion 12th Annual Women Conference
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Monarch Estates; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/459993511498519/
Barre Bend & Brew
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Red Clay Brewing Company; Opelika
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20653/Barre-Bend--Brew/
Batman Day Storytime
- When: 11 a.m. – Noon
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2553656258254369/
Every Child Ready to Read Parent Workshop
- When: 2 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/730855270695942/?event_time_id=730855284029274
Oktoberfest 2019
- When: 4 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Ag Heritage Park; Auburn
- Cost: $60
- More information: http://auburnoktoberfest.com/
Sunday, Sept. 22
Sani-Freeze, Luckie Meagher Kindergarten Marker Dedication
- When: 2:30 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Corner of South College Street and Glenn Avenue; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/230950741143137/
Organizational Meeting for BIG Book Sale
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2482992218589030/
Fall SCUBA Class
- When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Adventure Sports Scuba; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2444098712503898/
