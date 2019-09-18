This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Auburn football is playing away and it’s the last official weekend of the summer season, but there remain numerous activities throughout the area in the coming days.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Sept. 20

Fall Workshop – Ethics in Counseling

Open Studio – Day

Kid’s Clothes Connection

Little Picassos

DIME Camouflage with Lace Event

Lee-Scott Academy PTO Fall Festival

Kids Night Out

Totally 80’s Murder Mystery Dinner

Reading by Rose McLarney

Winterguard Audition Clinic

Saturday, Sept. 21

Book it For Books 5K

September Community Day

Compass Church Campus Work Day

Baby Steps 5K Awareness Walk

Saturday Healthy Tiger Clinic

Day for Kids

Dance Body Fitness Pop-Up

Saturday Kids Art Club

Beginner Lindy Hop Workshop

Auburn Pagan Pride Day

DIME Camouflage with Lace Event

The Daughters of Zion 12th Annual Women Conference

Barre Bend & Brew

Batman Day Storytime

Every Child Ready to Read Parent Workshop

Oktoberfest 2019

Sunday, Sept. 22

Sani-Freeze, Luckie Meagher Kindergarten Marker Dedication

Organizational Meeting for BIG Book Sale

Fall SCUBA Class

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments