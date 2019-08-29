This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Monday marks the unofficial end of the summer season. Due to the three-day holiday weekend, there are numerous activities for people of all ages throughout the community.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Aug. 30

Open Studio – Day

Auburn volleyball War Eagle Invitational

Make a wood sign at Spirited Art& The Painted Pallet

Worship & Coffee with Malachi Worship

Quarterly Singing

Saturday, Aug. 31

Tri Auburn’s Late Summer Meltdown Trail Run

Opelika SportsPlex 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Mom Tribe “I Am Enough” Brunch

Python Lesson – Cipher generator

Auburn volleyball War Eagle Invitational

Personal Protection Workshop for Women

Sunday, Sept. 1

TBS Sunday Ride

Smartypants Book Club

An Evening of Southern Gospel Music

Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day)

End of Summer Party

Coffee Stroll

