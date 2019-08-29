Monday marks the unofficial end of the summer season. Due to the three-day holiday weekend, there are numerous activities for people of all ages throughout the community.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Aug. 30
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Auburn volleyball War Eagle Invitational
- When: Noon & 7 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/index.aspx?path=wvball
Make a wood sign at Spirited Art& The Painted Pallet
- When: 6:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Spirited Art; Opelika
- Cost: $35
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2377043145749358/
Worship & Coffee with Malachi Worship
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Ross House Coffee; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2308848852711994/
Quarterly Singing
- When: 7 – 8 p.m.
- Where: The Church at Cunningham Drive; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/459887467925375/
Saturday, Aug. 31
Tri Auburn’s Late Summer Meltdown Trail Run
- When: 6:45 a.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.athlinks.com/event/late-summer-meltdown-313125
Opelika SportsPlex 10th Anniversary Celebration
- When: 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20557/Opelika-SportsPlex-10th-Anniversary-Celebration/
The Mom Tribe “I Am Enough” Brunch
- When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Trinity UMC; Opelika
- Cost: $40
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mom-tribe-i-am-enough-brunch-tickets-67051886999?fbclid=IwAR2DKOSGi6gSIM9w9uhIcjUrlA9yHsNnw64oKQ31ltNAsmg-NL0w6b_JlQM
Python Lesson – Cipher generator
- When: 11 a.m. – noon
- Where: Tiger STEAM Academy; Auburn
- More information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094baaac2aabfc1-computer
Auburn volleyball War Eagle Invitational
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/index.aspx?path=wvball
Personal Protection Workshop for Women
- When: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Community Courses; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2757225717639800/
Sunday, Sept. 1
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Smartypants Book Club
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/337051780465629/?event_time_id=337051817132292
An Evening of Southern Gospel Music
- When: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Lakeview Baptist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/644581589359369/
Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day)
End of Summer Party
- When: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Samford Pool; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20532/End-of-Summer-Party/
Coffee Stroll
- When: 8:30 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1075584572630514/?event_time_id=1084492078406430
