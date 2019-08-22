Summer is coming to an end; however, there are still numerous events to take part in during the upcoming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, August 23
Ticket to Ride
- When: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: H&G Horse Quarters / Auburn Horse Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2339911846249324/
United Way of Lee County Kickoff Campaign Breakfast
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: EAMC Education Center; Opelika
- More information: https://www.unitedwayofleecounty.com/
Free Record-Cutting + Happy Hour
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Where: 10,000 Hz Records; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/371672490185717/
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667675146835
Tiny Closet Back to School Pop Up Shop
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: 235 N. Gay Street; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/687508291698109/
Fall Open House at the Art Studio
- When: 4 - 6 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- More information: https://www.theartstudioauburn.com/
Enrollment Party
- When: 4:30 – 6 p.m.
- Where: My Gym; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/343113023262108/?event_time_id=343113026595441
Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2374500302589222/
Share Your Faith Workshop
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/405961146930440/?event_time_id=405961150263773
Jason Isbell at Gogue Performing Arts Center Grand Opening Festival
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/
YRFA After Party
- When: 9 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Hotel at Auburn University & Division Conference Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1218818914957636/
Saturday, August 24
East Alabama Music Workshop
- When: Midnight – 11:30 p.m.
- Where: Grace United Methodist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1069720789896414/
APhA Pharmacy-Based Immunization Delivery Certificate Program
- When: 8 a.m. – 5p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy; Auburn
- Cost: $400
- More information: http://www.auburn.edu/academic/pharmacy/ce/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1N93X_mFY4Fg23kCuVAqX5ewHjws8WHVbKjxY4ABw2-at9Fy2VexIbm9c
Running for Wrestlers 5K
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Town Creek Park; Auburn
- Cost: $15 online or $25 day of for 1-mile run, $25 online or $45 day of for 5K
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20444/Running-for-Wrestlers-5K/
Share Your Faith Workshop
- When: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/405961146930440/?event_time_id=405961150263773
Tiny Closet Back to School Pop Up Shop
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: 235 N. Gay Street; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/687508291698109/
Free Record-Cutting + Happy Hour
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Where: 10,000 Hz Records; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/371672490185717/
Food Safety Class
- When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Mount Vernon Baptist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/482732608956170/
Paws Unite
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Humane Society; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/498378744323082/?event_time_id=498378750989748
Door Hanger Paint Party
- When: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National; Opelika
- Cost: $35+ tax
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/384355365550590/
A Fun Day for Taylor
- When: 2 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Snobiz; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2454798814764591/
Auburn BBQ Fest
- When: 4 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Greystone Mansion; Auburn
- Cost: $20/adult, $10/ child age 10 – 15, Free for children age 10 and younger
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20541/Auburn-BBQ-Fest/
Royfest
- When: 6 - 11 p.m.
- Where: The Railyard; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/336833933676143/
Grand Opening Fete Ft. Michael Feinstein and Friends
- When: 6:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $150
- More information: https://goguecentertickets.auburn.edu/Online/default.asp
Auburn-Montgomery Charity Challenge
- When: All Day
- Where: Yarbrough Tennis Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17220/Auburn-Montgomery-Charity-Challenge/
Sunday, August 25
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Community Day
- When: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/community-day/
Paws Unite
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Humane Society; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/498378744323082/?event_time_id=498378750989748
Enrollment Party
- When: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Where: My Gym; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/343113023262108/?event_time_id=343113026595441
Teaming with Tanzania Montgomery/Opelika District Info Session
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- More information: https://awf-reg.brtapp.com/TanzaniaInformationSessions?fbclid=IwAR1ES24c0W-qjG0g16W9qMELo04Xo6DiPIKwDt6yZpuJ6UQuvbwvsfdTYOs
Grace Preschool Back to School Bash
- When: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Grace United Methodist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1951626141604711/
Parenting Seminar
- When: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Where: First United Methodist Church; Opelika
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/642579282915835/