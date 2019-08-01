Area schools begin this week, however, there are still numerous activities to enjoy before classes begin.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, August 2
Verification Day
- When: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Sanford Middle School; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1254108484713197/
Auburn-Opelika Wildlife Festival
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: The Village Event Center; Opelika
- Cost: $14.50/person, free for children ages 2 and younger
- More information: http://littleraysnaturecentres.com/festival/
Magnolia James Boutique Grand Opening
- When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Magnolia James Boutique; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2269060373151584/
Bike Night
- When: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley-Davidson; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/512487322910221/
Beauregard Strong Benefit Night
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Providence Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.thealabamabaptist.org/entertainment/
Saturday, August 3
SportsPlex Tri for Kids
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- Cost: $35/child ages 6 and older, $20/child ages 2-5
- More information: http://www.sportsplextriforkids.com/
Prenatal Yoga at Yogafly
- When: 8 – 9 a.m.
- Where: Yogafly Studio; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/305245137038443/?event_time_id=305245167038440
Back to School Bash at Samford Pool
- When: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Samford Pool; Auburn
- Cost: $2/person or free with school supply donation
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17457/Back-to-School-Bash-at-Samford-Pool/
Ladies Mountain Bike Clinic
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18496/Ladies-Mountain-Bike-Clinic/
Wire Wrapping Workshop
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Perch; Auburn
- Cost: $25
- More information: https://www.perchjewelrystudio.com/store/p100/wiring-wrapping-workshop.html#/
Auburn University Graduation
- When: 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- More information: http://www.auburn.edu/administration/registrar/commencement.html
Irish Dance Intro Class
- When: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Where: Celtic Traditions; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/351612528868590/
Old School Kickback
- When: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites; Auburn
- Cost: $15
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/310598273209542/
End of Summer Movie
- When: 8 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Duck Samford Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17458/End-of-Summer-Movie/
Sunday, August 4
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Ladies Intermediate/Advance MTB Clinic
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/317303419171096/
Second Annual Back to School BASH
- When: 2 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Covington Recreation Center; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/494005224503570/
Smartypants Book Club
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/337051780465629/?event_time_id=337051807132293
Fall League Open House
- When: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Where: AMF Bowling Co.; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/333522014261704/
Back to School Prayer
- When: 5 – 6 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/594080614717562/