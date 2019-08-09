This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

School is back in session throughout the area. However, there are still numerous events to enjoy during the weekend.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, August 9

Blessing on the Corner

FBCO Men’s Ministry: Making a Difference

Piccolo’s 10th Birthday Bash

Saturday, August 10

Prenatal Yoga at Yogafly

Futral Artifact Show

  • When: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Where: Village Event Center; Opelika
  • Cost: $2/person, free/child under age 12
  • More information: https://www.futralshow.com/

YogaFit Teacher Training Level One: Foundations

SportsPlex Pickleball Grand Opening

Salsa Showdown

Beehive Stardust Fall 2019 Softball Tryouts

Hafla Extravaganza VII

Auburn Fan Day

Jam for John

Piccolo’s 10th Birthday Bash

Sunday, August 11

TBS Sunday Ride

Ge’La en Concierto

Cookout and Demo Day

Back to School Bash

Party in the Park

TigerMeat After Party

Tags

Load comments