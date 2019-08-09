School is back in session throughout the area. However, there are still numerous events to enjoy during the weekend.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, August 9
Blessing on the Corner
- When: 8 – 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/700723523731817/
FBCO Men’s Ministry: Making a Difference
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church; Opelika
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2326000131059974/
Piccolo’s 10th Birthday Bash
- When: 7 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Ariccia & Piccolo; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/423105204945718/?event_time_id=423105211612384
Saturday, August 10
Prenatal Yoga at Yogafly
- When: 8 – 9 a.m.
- Where: Yogafly Studio; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/305245137038443/?event_time_id=305245167038440
Futral Artifact Show
- When: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Village Event Center; Opelika
- Cost: $2/person, free/child under age 12
- More information: https://www.futralshow.com/
YogaFit Teacher Training Level One: Foundations
- When: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Campus Recreation; Auburn
- Cost: $510
- More information: https://www.yogafit.com/find-yoga-teacher-training/level-one-foundations-Auburn-AL-3394/?fbclid=IwAR3eTVMT8_x9ld2tMUn-Rj3Oe0xI-nQYqbureFnRMUXBE3RBY_vxYZgZwr0
SportsPlex Pickleball Grand Opening
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20489/SportsPlex-Pickleball-Grand-Opening/
Salsa Showdown
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: La Cantina; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2336561839948097/
Beehive Stardust Fall 2019 Softball Tryouts
- When: 2 – 8 p.m.
- Where: 300 Lee Road 669; Auburn
- More information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScnyQpbvbwLQPNy5C337TwOH3YQPoJZNCUGQYYmnDwKROTu4g/viewform
Hafla Extravaganza VII
- When: 3 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Celtic Traditions; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2358546041092877/
Auburn Fan Day
- When: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/news/2019/8/4/football-fan-day-presented-by-golden-flake-set-for-august-10.aspx
Jam for John
- When: 4:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Standard Deluxe; Waverly
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jam-for-john-a-benefit-for-john-brandt-tickets-64803854072
Piccolo’s 10th Birthday Bash
- When: 7 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Ariccia & Piccolo; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/423105204945718/?event_time_id=423105211612384
Sunday, August 11
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Ge’La en Concierto
- When: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: St. Michael Parish; Auburn
- Cost: $20/adult, free for children under age 13
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2264819430253398/
Cookout and Demo Day
- When: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2571969876160963/
Back to School Bash
- When: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Where: Trinity UMC; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2426104237715416/
Party in the Park
- When: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Duck Samford Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/330231677862556/
TigerMeat After Party
- When: 6 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Quixotes; Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/937553943256549/