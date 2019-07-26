This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Families are getting ready to send their children back to school. However, there are still numerous activities full of summer fun to soak up in the coming days.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, July 26

Back to School Bash

Kids & Teens Eat Free This Summer

Summer Movies at Municipal Park: “Hook”

Alabama Recreation & Parks State Swim & Dive Championships

USTA Tennis League – Mixed Doubles                          

Heart of Dixie Invitational

Saturday, July 27

Wall Build day

Prenatal Yoga at Yogafly

Shop Ride for Beginners

Violence in Opelika – Public Forum

Full STEAM Ahead

12th Annual Waverly Tomato Showdown

Opelika Main Street On Tap

Love U Love U

Auburn Wing Fest

Alabama Recreation & Parks State Swim & Dive Championships

USTA Tennis League – Mixed Doubles

Heart of Dixie Invitational

Sunday, July 28

TBS Sunday Ride

Fall 2019 Open Practice/Tryout

Heart of Dixie Invitational

Alabama Recreation & Parks State Swim & Dive Championships

USTA Tennis League – Mixed Doubles

