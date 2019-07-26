Families are getting ready to send their children back to school. However, there are still numerous activities full of summer fun to soak up in the coming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, July 26
Back to School Bash
- When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Covington Recreation Center; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19472/Back-to-School-Bash/
Kids & Teens Eat Free This Summer
- When: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Frank Brown Recreational Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/618413921974801/?event_time_id=618413988641461
Summer Movies at Municipal Park: “Hook”
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Municipal Park; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19429/Summer-Movies-at-Municipal-Park-Hook/
Alabama Recreation & Parks State Swim & Dive Championships
- When: All day
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center; Opelika
- Cost: $5 for parking, event is free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17274/Alabama-Recreation--Parks-State-Swim--Dive-Championships/
USTA Tennis League – Mixed Doubles
- When: All day
- Where: Yarbrough Tennis Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17145/USTA-Tennis-League--Mixed-Doubles/
Heart of Dixie Invitational
- When: All day
- Where: Saugahatchee Country Club; Opelika
- More information: https://saugahatcheecountryclub.com/
Saturday, July 27
Wall Build day
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Where: Providence Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/502843470287194/
Prenatal Yoga at Yogafly
- When: 8 – 9 a.m.
- Where: Yogafly Studio; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/305245137038443/?event_time_id=305245167038440
Shop Ride for Beginners
- When: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/901991800136742/
Violence in Opelika – Public Forum
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Lee County Meeting Center; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2574189329280415/
Full STEAM Ahead
- When: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Wal-Mart; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1323346624482816/
12th Annual Waverly Tomato Showdown
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Waverly
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/waverlytomatoshowdown/
Opelika Main Street On Tap
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- Cost: $35
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/18484/Opelika-Main-Street-On-Tap/
Love U Love U
- When: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Bandy park; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1053739104824265/
Auburn Wing Fest
- When: 4 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Greystone Mansion; Auburn
- Cost: $20/adult, $10/children ages 10 – 15, free for children ages 10 and under
- More information: https://www.auburnfest.com/auburn-wing-fest
Sunday, July 28
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Fall 2019 Open Practice/Tryout
- When: 1:30 – 5 p.m.
- Where: West Ridge Ball Park; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/463360731155714/
