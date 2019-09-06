This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Auburn football has its first home game of the 2019 season, which means there are numerous events for area residents and visitors of all ages.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Sept. 6

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates

Open Studio – Day

Forest Friends Playdate

Trask Trunk Show

E Newton Pop-Up Event

iHop Dine ‘n’ Donate

Family Friday Speaker Series with Robb Taylor

The LocAL Tailgate Event

Football, Fans and Feathers

AUsome Amphibians & Reptiles

Big Swamp Bike Night

Come Home to the Corner

Saturday, Sept. 7

Shady Grove Pancake Breakfast

Johnny Ray Century Bicycle Ride

Seale VFD Dice Run

Kid’s Clothes Connection

Auburn/Tulane Tailgate

2019 Empowerment SUMMIT

Trask Trunk Show

Dr. Seuss’s House Museum Storytime

Auburn v. Tulane Military Tailgate/Game Experience

Auburn football vs. Tulane

Mr. & Miss ROY G BIV Pageant

Sunday, Sept. 8

TBS Sunday Ride

Mary Slaughter Scott: UU Out of Camp Hill

CE: Preceptor Development

Auburn soccer vs. Troy

