Auburn football has its first home game of the 2019 season, which means there are numerous events for area residents and visitors of all ages.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Sept. 6
Groundbreaking Ceremony of Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates
- When: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 2601 Village Professional Dr. North, Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/729322860842366/
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Forest Friends Playdate
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/401984460452569/
Trask Trunk Show
- When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: The Locker Room; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1151286608593210/
E Newton Pop-Up Event
- When: 1 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Wrapsody; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/386747608546518/
iHop Dine ‘n’ Donate
- When: 1 – 10 p.m.
- Where: iHop; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/568763643665805/
Family Friday Speaker Series with Robb Taylor
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Alumni Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20601/Family-Friday-Speaker-Series-with-Robb-Taylor/
The LocAL Tailgate Event
- When: 3:30 – 7 p.m.
- Where: J&M Bookstore; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20578/The-LocAL-Tailgate-Event/
Football, Fans and Feathers
- When: 4 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Southeastern Raptor Center; Auburn
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19479/Football,-Fans-and-Feathers/
AUsome Amphibians & Reptiles
- When: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- Cost: $5/person, free for children age 3 and younger
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20520/AUsome-Amphibians--Reptiles/
Big Swamp Bike Night
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley-Davidson; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/385346442122484/
Come Home to the Corner
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/auburn/come-home-to-the-corner-begins-friday/article_ed9659c2-cf4a-11e9-811c-dbd89bd32c32.html
Saturday, Sept. 7
Shady Grove Pancake Breakfast
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Shady Grove Christian Church; Opelika
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3145980372109237/
Johnny Ray Century Bicycle Ride
- When: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Trinity United Methodist Church; Opelika
- Costs: $50
- More information: https://www.active.com/opelika-al/cycling/johnny-ray-century-2019
Seale VFD Dice Run
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley-Davidson; Opelika
- Cost: $20/rider, $5/passenger
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/588048825014207/
Kid’s Clothes Connection
- When: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: The Village Event Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/620816571755498/?event_time_id=620816575088831
Auburn/Tulane Tailgate
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Auburn Studio 54; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2435094599917727/
2019 Empowerment SUMMIT
- When: 10 a.m. – Noon
- Where: Mount of Transfiguration; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/474409133109898/
Trask Trunk Show
- When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: The Locker Room; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1151286608593210/
Dr. Seuss’s House Museum Storytime
- When: 11 a.m. – Noon
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2464215950491950/
Auburn v. Tulane Military Tailgate/Game Experience
- When: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2513260508960569/
Auburn football vs. Tulane
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/townnews/sport/gameday-guide-tulane-at-auburn/article_8c2fb72e-cf26-11e9-b581-6f28c835ee37.html
Mr. & Miss ROY G BIV Pageant
- When: 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
- Where: Corner Bar; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/642566006239610/
Sunday, Sept. 8
TBS Sunday Ride
- When: 7 – 10 a.m.
- Where: Trek Bicycle; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214746445213906/?event_time_id=2214746491880568
Mary Slaughter Scott: UU Out of Camp Hill
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2460785543982007/
CE: Preceptor Development
- When: 1 – 4:15 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy; Auburn
- Cost: $100
- More information: http://www.auburn.edu/academic/pharmacy/ce/preceptor.html?fbclid=IwAR0LQwWfA6-mbjJ7blHJ12EvYGjbIgfKR82CJTCAUa9hKfAyHovPua4oOMA
Auburn soccer vs. Troy
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Soccer Complex; Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/schedule.aspx?path=wsoc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.