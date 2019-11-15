ANNISTON — Authorities arrested two men based on YouTube sting videos that three teenagers created with the aim of catching people seeking underage sex.
Bradley Lamar White, 27, and David Scott Fox Jr., 23, both from Jacksonville, were arrested after investigations that began with videos posted online, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this week.
White was a choir teacher at middle and high schools in Alexandria and is charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He resigned Wednesday, the statement said. Fox is charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Both are due in court in December, according to court records.
The idea
Longtime friends Dillon Busby, Cody Waller and Jackson Lewullis, who all are 18, were playing video games and discussing ideas for YouTube videos recently when Busby suggested they try to catch child predators on camera, AL.com reported.
They created fake accounts on dating sites and began chatting with people who contacted them, claiming to be ages ranging from 14 to 17.
“We really wanted to stress the fact that we were underage,” Busby said. “So then if the information did go to the cops, (the alleged predator) couldn’t say they didn’t know how old we were.”
Some of the conversations became sexually explicit. The friends later confronted two men who showed up at a Walmart store, capturing conversations with them on video and posting the encounters on a YouTube channel this week.
Investigators contacted the trio after seeing the videos and announced the arrests Thursday.
‘Wasn’t smart’
Busby, whose father is a police officer, said officers at the Sheriff’s Office told them what they did “wasn’t smart,” but they don’t plan to stop making the vidoes.
“We have plans to keep creating and letting the people know who’s out there,” Waller said. “For now, we’re going to stay a little low because this blew up so fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.