The murder suspect wanted in Sunday’s double-homicide in Notasulga that claimed the life of a local senior hospital official was captured Tuesday in Louisiana, according to authorities.
Aaron Flynn Gess was arrested by the Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Trooper spokesman Jess Thornton said in a statement released late Tuesday.
“Gess is currently awaiting extradition to Alabama. This case is still under investigation and no additional information is available,” he said.
Alabama law enforcement had two active murder warrants for the arrest of Gess, Thornton had said earlier.
Gess is charged with the slayings of William Gess Jr., 60, and his sister Sharon Gess, 48, who were found shot to death at a residence in Notasulga at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Sharon Gess was a well-respected leader of emergency services at East Alabama Medical Center, hospital officials said.
She was the director of both the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services at East Alabama Medical Center, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson said.
Aaron Gess has a history of mental illness and had made threats to resist any type of apprehension, Thornton said.
Police ask anyone with any information on the killings to call Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 334-270-1122 or their local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.