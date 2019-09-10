Auburn University Regional Airport Director Bill Hutto gave the Lee County Commission updates on recent projects at a meeting Monday, including an update on a new maintenance hangar as well as the Delta Air Lines Aviation Education Building.
In addition, Hutto reported the resurfacing of runway 1129 was just finished. The university provided 50% of the necessary funds, while the state provided the other half.
Since the master plan for 2005-19 is reaching the end of its scope, Hutto said it will be time soon to evaluate what other new projects will be in the works.
In October, a new visual system will be implemented to accompany the simulators.
Other projects that Hutto said are on the horizon include new hangars, resurfacing/repaving and work on a tarmac expansion.
In addition to growth of the facility itself, he shared that the aviation program through Auburn University has seen increased numbers.
In 2015-16 the program had fewer than 100 students in aviation management, while that number has grown to 160 in aviation management and 339 in professional flight, Hutto said.
“We thank you all very much for the continued support,” he said. “It is our goal and our desire to be this community’s airport, to continue to grow, to serve the community.”
Lee Road 243
The commission also approved an amendment added to its road resurfacing project.
In May, commissioners agreed to shorten the Road Resurfacing project to end at Lee Road 248, rather than Lee Road 298.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission approved an amendment concerning Lee Road 243, a stretch of 2.879 miles.
“The portion of Lee Road 243 between Lee Road 248 and Lee Road 298 is not functionally classified as a collector route and therefore is not eligible for federal funds,” said a memorandum from county engineer C. Justin Hardee.
This project involves resurfacing, striping, cementing and providing for other safety requirements.
At a later date Lee County may be able to consider using city funds to finish that stretch of road to Lee Road 298 that was not covered, Hardee said.
