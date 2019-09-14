Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Families and community members gathered Friday evening with students of Auburn University to watch the annual homecoming parade and pep rally.
Ariel and Ryan Goodman brought their three children to the parade and pep rally for the first time.
“It’s a great family event. I mean, you’ve got to get out here,” Ryan Goodman said. “It’s school spirit. This is what Auburn is; this is what it represents.”
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Auburn University Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in a gallery at the end of this story.
Children laughed and ran around to the sounds of Auburn cheers such as “Bodda Getta.”
“We love Auburn and we all went to Auburn, and we’re trying to teach our grandchildren to love Auburn as well,” said Amy Dean, who was there with her grandchildren. “And just to teach them the traditions that my dad had for Auburn and that I had and now my grandchildren are having for Auburn.”
The band marched down the street, followed by student organizations, community groups and others such as Wonder Woman, Captain America and Aubie. Auburn fans watched the War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen, SGA President Mary Margaret Turton, members of ROTC, Pride on the Plains, members of the equestrian team, the Lee County Humane Society, The Big Event, The Aviatrixes, the AU Singers, Make Your Move, the Black Student Union, and more.
After the parade was the homecoming pep rally on Samford Lawn. The band played iconic song after song as cheerleaders performed. Carlos Smith, SGA vice president, introduced the Miss Homecoming candidates: Alison Beverly, Sophie Brint, Maggie Hightower, Caroline Mathews and Mary Stewart.
Each was given a short amount of time to speak about their campaign platforms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.