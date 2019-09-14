2019 Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally

The Stand with Stewart campaign rode in the homecoming parade on Friday. 

Families and community members gathered Friday evening with students of Auburn University to watch the annual homecoming parade and pep rally.

Ariel and Ryan Goodman brought their three children to the parade and pep rally for the first time.

“It’s a great family event. I mean, you’ve got to get out here,” Ryan Goodman said. “It’s school spirit. This is what Auburn is; this is what it represents.”

Children laughed and ran around to the sounds of Auburn cheers such as “Bodda Getta.”

“We love Auburn and we all went to Auburn, and we’re trying to teach our grandchildren to love Auburn as well,” said Amy Dean, who was there with her grandchildren. “And just to teach them the traditions that my dad had for Auburn and that I had and now my grandchildren are having for Auburn.”

The band marched down the street, followed by student organizations, community groups and others such as Wonder Woman, Captain America and Aubie. Auburn fans watched the War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen, SGA President Mary Margaret Turton, members of ROTC, Pride on the Plains, members of the equestrian team, the Lee County Humane Society, The Big Event, The Aviatrixes, the AU Singers, Make Your Move, the Black Student Union, and more.

After the parade was the homecoming pep rally on Samford Lawn. The band played iconic song after song as cheerleaders performed. Carlos Smith, SGA vice president, introduced the Miss Homecoming candidates: Alison Beverly, Sophie Brint, Maggie Hightower, Caroline Mathews and Mary Stewart.

Each was given a short amount of time to speak about their campaign platforms.

