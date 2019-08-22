The Auburn Police Division is investigating an attempted robbery near campus early Thursday morning.
The attempted robbery was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Magnolia Avenue, a statement from Auburn University Campus Safety said.
The suspect is described as a black male about 160 pounds and 5-feet 11-inches tall wearing black pants and a black hoodie. The suspect fled north of the scene on foot, the statement said.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to report criminal and suspicious activity immediately to Auburn police at 911 or the non-emergency numbers at 334-501-3100.
Auburn University Campus Safety reminds students to always walk in groups in well-lit and well-traveled areas. Students are asked to avoid short-cuts that are secluded.