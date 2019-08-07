The Auburn City Council at its Tuesday meeting authorized alcohol beverage licenses for Proof of the Pudding locations within Auburn University facilities.
“One of the Proof of the Pudding businesses is in Jordan Hare Stadium,” Auburn city manager said. “Another business is at Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art. And there is a Proof of the Pudding at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.”
Ursula's Catering has locations in Jordan Hare Stadium, but the business will not be serving in the museum.
Alcohol licenses
Assistant city manager Megan McGowan Crouch emphasized the issuance of beverage licenses for university sites is a standard practice, and the licenses do not pertain to the Southeastern Conference guideline, allowing alcohol to be served at sporting events.
“Proof of the Pudding by MGR, Inc. is seeking City Council approval for a 160 - Special Retail - More Than 30 Days alcoholic beverage license,” Auburn planning director Forrest Cotten said. “The property is located on the Auburn University campus in the Holding District zoning district. Therefore, it is not subject to the city's zoning regulations.”
The clubs within Jordan Hare Stadium utilizing the alcohol license include the Auburn executive suites, Beckwith Club, North Club, South Club, Nelson Club, Broadway Club, Tiger Walk Club and Tiger’s Den.
Parking deck
City Council approved the reimbursement resolution for the Wright Street parking deck construction by evaluating the costs and borrowing an appropriate amount in bonds to cover the current expenditures of the development.
“In keeping with the short and long-term financial goals of the city of Auburn, the Finance Department recommends borrowing for the construction of the proposed Wright Street Parking Deck and costs associated with this project,” Auburn finance director and treasurer Penny Smith said. “Total costs are not expected to exceed $12 million.”
The council previously authorized a debt issuance to build the parking structure on Nov. 7, 2017, but the borrowing did not happen within the designated timeframe, rendering the reimbursement resolution unusable.
“As we were developing the Wright Street parking deck, we were spending money that we haven’t gone out to borrow yet,” Buston said. “Once we go out and get the money, we can pay ourselves back for the money we are spending for developing the parking deck. That was passed 18 months ago, but it only lasts for 18 months by law.”
Emergency Services Clinic
An agreement to contribute $2 million for the development of a 70,000- to 80,000-square-foot emergency services clinic in the Auburn Research Park, adjacent to Shug Jordan Parkway, was approved by the city council.
“This will bring a great service to the citizens of Auburn,” Buston said. “Some outpatient care will be there. There will also be an emergency facility, imaging facility and a pharmacy. It’s for Auburn citizens. It’s not just for university use.”
Auburn University and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation will pay $11 million to build a new road, connecting Shug Jordan Parkway to Camp Auburn Road.
“The East Alabama Healthcare Authority has committed to build and own the facility,” Buston said. “It is expected that their total investment will be approximately $33.7 million. The facility will provide employment for 102 health care professionals with an anticipated payroll of close to $8 million.”
Buston said the city will pay an annual payment of $200,000 over a 10-year period from the city’s $2 million contribution.
The council approved:
> Resurfacing tennis courts at the Yarbrough Tennis Center for more than $80,000 by Signature Tennis Courts, Inc.;
> Median and landscaping services from Cutting Edge Lawn Services for more than $16,000;
> Temporary street closings on Armstrong Street between Moore Avenue to Hate Avenue for the Historic Pine Hill Lantern Tour on Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.