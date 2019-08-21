The Auburn City Council discussed relocation and renovation options to preserve the historic Cullars home at its Tuesday meeting, awaiting to make a final decision to transport the home Tuesday Sept. 3.
“We touched base with people in the private sector who were interested in moving it,” Auburn city manager James Buston said. “We touched base with movers. We have experience moving the Nunn Winston House in the past, so we wrote a report. Conservatively estimating, it says the move will cost anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million.”
Cullars home
The Courtyard Properties, LLC. lease for the historic home, residing on the intersection of South College Street and East Samford Avenue next to the Auburn University president’s home, will be terminated Oct. 4, the date to decide if the structure will be moved, Buston explained.
“The council has to decide if they want to spend money to move this house somewhere,” Buston said. “The university has told us that they are not going to accept it. The people in the private sector are not interested mainly because of the same reason. It’s a very expensive proposition.”
Buston said the estimated costs to transport the structure derives from the initial move, preparing the foundation and repairs, but other considerations for the council include the location, routes and additional costs for moving power lines.
Mayor Ron Anders emphasized private sector contributors are welcome assist the city's efforts to preserve the Cullars home.
ADDU changes
Auburn City Council denied an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance, prohibiting academic detached dwelling units (ADDUs) developments in the North College Historic District.
Free-standing structures for five students, utilizing a common space and five bedrooms each equipped with a bathroom, are classified as academic detached dwelling units.
Buston said the Auburn Planning Commission recommend the city council consider amending the ordinance by allowing ADDUs to abut the North College Historic District and ADDU conditional-use approval in redevelopment district zones.
“The planning commission believes it should be changed to ADDUs being conditional in the Redevelopment District areas all over the city, and they be allowed to abut the North College Historic District if the underlining zoning allows it,” Buston said. “In some places, it wouldn’t.”
Conditional use is defined as projects to be reviewed and considered for approval by city council compared to the term permitted by right, projects without review or approval by local municipalities.
Tax abatements
Two tax abatements for the business Capitol Plastic Products, LLC. and SCA, Inc. were approved by the city council as incentives to expand their equipment.
“This abatement is in connection to the acquisition of new equipment needed for the expansion of Capitol Plastic Products, LLC. at their existing location in the Auburn Technology Park South,” Auburn economic development director Phillip Dunlap said. “The company anticipates hiring 12 new employees over the next two years with a capital investment of approximately $3,012,323.”
SCA, Inc., located in Auburn’s North Technology Park, expects the incentive for the equipment expansion will allow the company to recruit 40 employees within the next two years, yielding a capital investment of more than $10 million.
“This resolution will provide abatements for non-educational ad valorem taxes, sales and use taxes,” Dunlap said. “Education, hospital and children's home ad valorem, sales and use taxes are not abated.”
Other business
The council also approved:
> the City of Auburn Fiscal Year 2020 Transportation Plan utilizing an estimated $220,000 in gas tax funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act for infrastructure projects;
> the $90,000 purchase from Clayton Properties Group, Inc. of 2.6 acres on the West Farmville Road and Miracle Road intersection to build a fire station;
> a breathing equipment purchase of more than $215,000 from Emergency Equipment Professionals, Inc. for the Public Safety Department’s Fire Division;
> more than $140,000 in emergency repairs for D & J Enterprises to repair a sewer main sinkhole on West Glenn Avenue;
> a $250,000 reimbursement from the city’s sewer fund to Donahue Land, LLC. for services to construct and design the North Donahue Regional Sewer.