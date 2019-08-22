Auburn City Schools Board of Education received a fiscal year 2020 budget work session presentation, revealing upcoming projects such as the construction of another high school and an the increase in enrollment.
“The process we will take you through today will truly guide the work we do in the coming year,” Auburn City Schools superintendent Cristen Herring said. “It’s an exhaustive process that began in April. I’ve had the privilege of going over this material, and I feel confident that we are well under budget to stay inside of our means. It’s very important to protect financial assets and be good stewards of public funds.”
Auburn City Schools Assistant superintendent and CFO Dennis Veronese provided details on upcoming projects including the construction of new classrooms, cafeterias and gymnasiums to update current facilities at the 8:30 a.m. work session in the central office of Auburn City Schools Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Capital projects
The assistant superintendent highlighted the initial cost to construct a new high school for phase one, but the school system received more than $2 million in state funds to be used in the 2020 fiscal year for increased enrollments.
“You will also recognize the next high school that we will continue to monitor,” Veronese said. “Based on our plan, we’re are going to open in the fall of 2024, but we would have to begin some work on the project in the spring. I think as we evaluate enrollment, we’re hopeful that we will be able to push that out to 2025. We will be monitoring that over the next month.”
Veronese said a new elementary school will be constructed as well to pair with Yarbrough Elementary School.
“Yarbrough number two is planned to open in the fall of 2022, but we will need to start that design process in the spring,” Veronese said. “That’s why you see limited expenditures related to the new elementary school.”
The biggest 2020 projects will be the development of a new classroom and administration facility for Cary Woods Elementary and the creation of Drake Middle School’s new classroom building and cafeteria, according to Auburn City Schools financial director Liz Springer.
“Our phase one items out of plan 2028 that you will see coming into the budget are Cary Woods Elementary and Drake Middle School constructions,” Springer said. “Those are the two big ones for fiscal year 2020, but then, we anticipate starting on the design and planning of East Samford School's gym and cafeteria support space around an October timeframe.”
Springer said the city of Auburn Five Mill Capital Fund is projected to alot more than $17.5 million and the 16 Mill Special School Tax will provide more than $15 million as local revenues to fund capital projects in 2020.
Enrollment
“For the purpose of preparing this presentation, I used the July 30 numbers, so anything you see with enrollment is going to reflect that number,” Springer said. “We will update it again before the public hearing.”
The total enrollment of each school has increased to approximately 8,947 students compared to the 2018-2019 school period of 8,735 students enrolled, Springer explained.
“In the June and July timeframe and into August, we continue to monitor and review enrollment to determine how many teacher units we need for the coming year,” Springer said. “As you know, our enrollment tends to spike right before school starts. That’s still a process that needs to be evaluated.”
The Auburn Early Education Center received an increase from 482 to 570 students, and Auburn High School has 1,927 compared to the 2018-2019 enrollments of 1,875 students as presented in the budget workshop presentation.
“The school board continues to make sound, financial decisions,” Springer said. “We are constantly monitoring staffing needs, making sure we have what we need but not too much. We will keep monitoring those capital projects and other expenditures to make sure that we’re very careful with the public money.”
A public budget hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the tech board room at Auburn City Schools’ central office from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the Auburn Junior High School multi-media room from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.