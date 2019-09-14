Auburn University Miss Homecoming 2019

Miss Homecoming Mary Stewart poses with Aubie following Miss Homecoming presentation during the Auburn vs. Kent State football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. 

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Mary Stewart of Selma was named Auburn University Miss Homecoming at Saturday's game between Auburn and Kent State.

Other members of the court were Caroline Mathews of Athens, Maggie Hightower of Birmingham, Sophie Brint of Birmingham, and Alison Beverly of Pelham.

