Auburn is the most educated city in the state, according to a recent marketing report.
Insurify, an online car insurance shopping platform, named Auburn the most educated city in Alabama based on an analysis of the educational achievement of residents throughout the state, the city of Auburn said.
The report analyzed more than 1.6 million car insurance applications to determine which city in each state is the most educated, according to Insurify.
Insurify assigned a score to each insurance application based on educational history and achievement. The probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average was factored into the calculation for high school students, the report states.
The most educated cities named in the report are as follows:
- Alabama: Auburn
- Arizona: Flagstaff
- Arkansas: Little Rock
- California: San Jose
- Colorado: Boulder
- Connecticut: Middletown
- Delaware: Wilmington
- Florida: Gainesville
- Georgia: Atlanta
- Hawaii: Honolulu
- Idaho: Boise
- Illinois: Champaign
- Indiana: Lafayette
- Iowa: Waterloo
- Kansas: Olathe
- Kentucky: Lexington
- Louisiana: Baton Rouge
- Maine: Portland
- Maryland: Germantown
- Massachusetts: Lowell
- Michigan: Ann Arbor
- Minnesota: Cottage Grove
- Mississippi: Hattiesburg
- Missouri: Columbia
- Montana: Bozeman
- Nebraska: Lincoln
- Nevada: Reno
- New Hampshire: Manchester
- New Jersey: Somerset
- New Mexico: Las Cruces
- New York: New York City
- North Carolina: Raleigh
- North Dakota: Fargo
- Ohio: Columbus
- Oklahoma: Stillwater
- Oregon: Portland
- Pennsylvania: Norristown
- Rhode Island: Providence
- South Carolina: Easley
- South Dakota: Rapid City
- Tennessee: Franklin
- Texas: College Station
- Utah: Logan
- Virginia: Arlington
- Vermont: Burlington
- Washington: Seattle
- West Virginia: Morgantown
- Wisconsin: Madison
- Wyoming: Cheyenne