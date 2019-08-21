The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Auburn University student from Taiwan.
Chih-Kai-Lai, 21, was reported missing Monday, Auburn police said in a Wednesday morning news release.
A family member last communicated with him Saturday, said police.
“It is believed that Lai left on his own accord,” the release reads. “There is no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.”
Police describe Lai as an Asian male about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Lai’s whereabouts to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.