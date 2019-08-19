The Auburn Public Library has partnered with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, ending the state’s celebratory 200th anniversary by inviting five authors from Read Alabama 200 to share their researched history, experiences and Alabamian works.
“The Alabama Bicentennial Commission is sponsoring several Alabama authors to come around and do these talks,” Auburn Public Library engage and outreach librarian Ashley Brown said. “We were happy to partner with them to provide this to our community. They are all authors that have written about Alabama, or they are native-Alabamians.”
Karl Galloway is the cultural research specialist of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, formed to assist organizations in the celebration of Alabama’s 200 years of history since Dec. 14, 1819.
The authors selected for the Read Alabama 200 fit into three categories: Alabama geography, history and culture, Galloway emphasized.
“History, culture and land were the guiding lines in the selection process,” Galloway said. “In a lot of ways, we act as a liaison organization. We are a connector organization, highlighting history, local culture and events, and I think Read Alabama 200 is emblematic of that. We reach out to the authors, representing a good cross section of Alabama history and culture.”
Five author visits
The first Read Alabama 200 author to visit the Auburn Public Library Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. will be Irene Latham, a winner of the 2016 ILA Lee Bennett Hopkins Promising Poet Award and writer of the Alabama-centric novels Leaving Gee's Bend , Don't Feed the Boy and Meet Miss Fancy , a picture book about the bond between a boy and an elephant in 1913 Birmingham, Alabama.
“Next, we will have Dr. Bill Deutsch, and he is an emeritus at Auburn University in the fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences department,” Brown said. “He has written a book on Alabama rivers.”
Deutsch will join Auburn Public Library’s fall line-up of writers on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. to present his book Alabama Rivers, A Celebration and Challenge , a 30-year human and aquatic history compendium of travel, river studies and Alabama river admirers, Brown announced.
“Next, we are going to have Emily Blejwas, and currently, she’s the director of Gulf State Health Policy Center (in Bayou La Batre),” Brown said. “She also worked at Auburn University in the past, and she has written a book to celebrate the story of Alabama.”
Brown said the former Economic and Community Development Institute community development specialist at Auburn University will share her written works The Story of Alabama in Fourteen Foods and Once You Know This to explore the relation between food in Alabama history and culture Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. at the library.
“Then, we are going to have Dr. Richard Bailey,” Brown said. “He’s a native of Montgomery, Alabama. Most of his books are about African Americans in Alabama history. His books are They Too Call Alabama Home: African American Profiles, 1800-1999 and Neither Carpetbagger nor Scalawags: Black Officeholders during the Reconstruction of Alabama, 1867-1878 .”
Bailey, a historian and former research specialist at the Aerospace Doctrine, Research and Education Center in Maxwell Air Force Base for 30 years, has been scheduled to speak about his insight and research into Alabama reconstruction and African American history Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Auburn Public Library, Brown said.
“Finally, the last author in the fall series will be John Dersham, and he’s a photographer,” Brown said. “He’s taken pictures across the state of Alabama, and he has a book of Alabama photography My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State and Fort Payne , specifically on Fort Payne, Alabama.”
The current DeKalb Tourism president Dersham has 30 years of photography experience at Kodak, presenting art and commercial work to be displayed in nationwide galleries and exhibitions, and he will be discussing his Alabamian works Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. in the public library to end the fall series.
Leaving a legacy
“I think the Auburn Public Library has done a good job building a program of its own with these authors,” Galloway said. “Not all libraries or organizations do that. Most of them have one author come through, but I think it’s cool the Auburn Public Library has put together a whole series. That’s an option to (libraries and organizations) interested in getting these writers together, developing programs and getting creative.”
Brown said the Auburn Public Library is excited to welcome these authors to build a strong connection with the community.
“Any time we can bring people together in the community for a shared, common interest, it’s a chance for people to connect with one another, and human connection is one of the most important things for communities,” Brown said.
The Alabama Bicentennial Commission will disband 2020, and Alabama author visit will leave a legacy for the libraries and organizations celebrating 200 years of Alabama history, Galloway said.
“The great thing is authors and organizations have communication in that process together,” Galloway said. “They can continue their communication after the commission dissolves next year, and that’s what we are hoping to do as we build excitement, facilitate that communication and leave the legacy of that interaction and cooperation between those organizations.”