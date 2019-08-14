The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved an owner-architect agreement with McKee and Associates Architecture and Interior Design to develop an expansion for the school system’s transportation facility at its Tuesday meeting.
“I would request your approval of an agreement between Auburn City Schools and McKee and Associates Architecture and Interior Design for the expansion and renovation of our transportation facility,” Auburn City Schools superintendent Cristen Herring said.
Transportation facility
Auburn City Schools public relations director Daniel Chesser said the transportation facility needed an expansion as new bus routes were added to compensate for increasing enrollment and the development of new schools.
“About 50 percent of our kids ride the bus,” Chesser said. “We have over 100 bus drivers and 100 routes, and that is a facility that was in need of an expansion. We’ve reached a point where we were holding all of our meetings with all of our bus drivers in the room, and we are all shoulder to shoulder (in the facility). It’s been in the plans for several years, but we are getting to that point in our 10-year-plan to work on that facility.”
McKee and Associates Architecture and Interior Design will create plans to renovate and expand the transportation building, and the project deadline and cost will be determined after plans are finalized, Chesser said.
Tennis pavilion
The board authorized a bid from JA Lett Construction Company, Inc. to build a pavilion at the Auburn High School tennis courts as well.
“I would like to recommend the approval of the bid from JA Lett Construction Company, Inc. of Auburn, Alabama, for the construction of a pavilion for the tennis courts at Auburn High School,” Herring said.
Plans for a deadline and the total cost to develop the pavilion are unknown at this time, but Chesser said the goal is to have the project completed before tennis matches begin next spring.
“The tennis pavilion was actually in the original plan for Auburn High School when we started building the high school, but as we were getting closer to the completion in early 2017, we had some areas we had to cut back on due to costs,” Chesser said. “Now we are three years into that school, and we are able to come back with money and build that pavilion.”
Chesser said Auburn City Schools celebrated the first state champion in tennis last year, and the school seeks to improve the tennis facilities to accommodate the growing interest in the sport.
Ranking fifth
Report cards and reviews from parents and students compiled by a Niche.com study placed Auburn City Schools as the fifth-best school district in Alabama, Herring announced.
The Pittsburgh, Penn., review site Niche.com said the company utilizes algorithms to rank K–12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods and companies within the United States.
The highest-ranked school districts from rank one to four include Mountain Brook City Schools, Madison City Schools, Homewood City Schools and Hoover City Schools as described on Niche’s website.